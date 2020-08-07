Twitter Reacts To Cardi & Megan’s Song WAP: ‘Song Is TRASH’, ‘Video Is GREAT’!

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B released their long awaited collaboration WAP last night, and the video is getting mixed reviews.

Generally, Twitter seems to LOVE the visuals from the WAP video. But it hates the song.

The video starts out with the outside view of a lavish mansion, which includes floral arches, cobblestone pathways, and a fountain depicting two naked women (Cardi & Megan).

The viewer is eventually led up the steps of the mansion, which are flooded with water. The camera makes its way past the white doors and the music video’s title card busts into the frame.

Cardi and Megan burst onto the set donning matching chiffon leotards – in opposite colors – that featured dramatic trains.

Then it gets good. Here are some screenshots:

Here are some comments taken from Twitter: