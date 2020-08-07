TSR Updatez: Tristan Thompson Requests Default Judgement In Case Against Woman Alleging He’s The Father Of Her Child

Last week, #TristanThompson asked the judge to grant a default judgement against a woman claiming he’s the father of her child, according to @bossipofficial.

As previously mentioned, the basketball player is suing Kimberly Alexander for libel and slander. According to reports, the woman claiming he’s a “deadbeat dad” never responded to the lawsuit and now Thompson wants the judge to act on his behalf and grant a default judgement.

The amount that Tristan is seeking wasn’t listed. A judge hasn’t yet ruled on this case.

Thompson admitted to having a brief relationship with Alexander but was very adamant that he was not the father of her child, though she suggests otherwise.

As previously reported, Tristan already took the DNA test, which has come back negative, however, the woman is still claiming that he is her baby daddy.

E News reports that Khloe and Tristan’s attorney Marty Singer sent out a cease and desist letter asking Kimberly Alexander to “immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications” in regard to a paternity claim.

In the cease and desist letter, which was obtained by the site, Singer confirms that Tristan did take the paternity test, and it came out negative. It then stated that Kimberly requested that a second test be conducted, which Singer said Tristan agreed to take. However, they would want an AABB-accredited lab to perform the test.

Singer continued to say in the letter, “After it was indisputably established by a paternity test performed by one of the most reputable labs that Mr. Thompson is not your child’s father, we thought that would be the end of this.

Instead, you have continued to spread outrageous lies about my clients, including ridiculous fictional conspiracy theories that you conjured up claiming that my clients supposedly somehow falsified the paternity test results since members of the Kardashian family had previously used the same trustworthy lab.”

Kimberly has been accused of seeking attention from the situation, as Singer continued to say, “My clients will not tolerate your despicable conduct.”

“It has been proven that Mr. Thompson is not the father of your child and we demand that you stop claiming that he is and that he and Ms. Kardashian somehow falsified the paternity test results. It is defamatory per se to falsely assert that someone is a deadbeat dad who allegedly does not support his children, and to falsely accuse my clients of faking paternity test results,” said singer.

Chile, this too much!