Trump will host Iraqi prime minister at the white house Aug 20: White House By

Al-Kadhimi took office in April, becoming the third Iraq head of state in a chaotic 10-week period that followed months of deadly protests in the country, which has been exhausted by decades of sanctions, war, corruption and economic challenges.

WASHINGTON () – U.S. President Donald Trump will host a visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to the White House on Aug. 20 to discuss challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic as well as security, energy and economic issues, the White House said in statement on Friday.

