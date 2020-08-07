Home Business Trump says will unilaterally suspend payroll taxes if no deal on coronavirus...

Trump says will unilaterally suspend payroll taxes if no deal on coronavirus aid By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

© . U.S. President Trump holds a news conference at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey

BEDMINSTER, N.J. () – U.S. President Donald Trump vowed on Friday to act unilaterally to suspend payroll taxes for all Americans through the end of 2020 and possibly longer and extend supplemental unemployment benefits and other coronavirus aid if no deal can be reached with Democrats on a new spending bill.

“If Democrats continue to hold this critical relief hostage I will act under my authority as president to get Americans the relief they need,” Trump told a news conference. He added that an executive order could be signed by the end of the week, without specifying whether he meant this week or next week.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©