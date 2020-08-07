Tringale disqualified from PGA Championship after scoring error By

SAN FRANCISCO () – Cameron Tringale was disqualified from the PGA Championship for signing a score lower than what he actually made on the par-three eighth hole on Friday, tournament officials said.

The American signed for 2-under 68 for his second round at TPC Harding Park, putting him at one-over par for the tournament and close to the projected cut line.

After his scorecard was officially certified, he left the scoring area but returned to notify the referee of his error.

He was disqualified since the error improved his score.

Had he signed for a higher score, that score would have stood and he would have been allowed to continue playing this weekend, provided he made the cut.

It was unclear what his actual score was on Friday.

Tringale was also disqualified from the 2014 edition of the major when he told officials six days after the conclusion of the event that he had signed for an incorrect score in the final round.

