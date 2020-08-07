Toshiba, which started making laptops in 1985, has formally exited the laptop business, after Sharp acquired Toshiba's final shares in Dynabook (Simon Sharwood/The Register)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Simon Sharwood / The Register:

Toshiba, which started making laptops in 1985, has formally exited the laptop business, after Sharp acquired Toshiba’s final shares in Dynabook  —  Last Dynabook shares shuffled off to new owner Sharp,nbsp; —  Toshiba has made laptops since 1985 and claims to have been the first to make a mass-market computer …

