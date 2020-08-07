Tiny Harris: Tamar Braxton’s Doing Much Better

Tiny Harris says that her close pal Tamar Braxton is much better since her recent hospitalization.

“She’s been writing me and she seems to be doing better, much better, and I’m just waiting to visit her now. When I get back to LA, hopefully I can go see her,” Tiny told HollywoodLife’s TVTalk. “I’m not going to rush her. I want her to be well and I want her to be ready to see everybody or see me but yeah, she’s doing much better though. I can say that.”

Tamar’s hospitalization posted an open letter to her Instagram account recently, stating that “Over the past 11 years, there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave…I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over 2 months ago, asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing.”

WeTV later announced that they would be ending all future work with the star.