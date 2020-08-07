Tiny Harris: Tamar Braxton’s Doing Much Better

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Tiny Harris says that her close pal Tamar Braxton is much better since her recent hospitalization.

“She’s been writing me and she seems to be doing better, much better, and I’m just waiting to visit her now. When I get back to LA, hopefully I can go see her,” Tiny told HollywoodLife’s TVTalk. “I’m not going to rush her. I want her to be well and I want her to be ready to see everybody or see me but yeah, she’s doing much better though. I can say that.”

