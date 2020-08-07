Tina Lawson o how Beyonce and Solange helped her through her divorce

Roommates, we know a lot of you feel like your mum is your rock, but are you hers? Tina Lawson got emotional as she spoke about how her daughters helped her get through her divorce on a recent “Sexy, Sixties, and Savage” Girlfriends Check In with Lynn Whitfield, Beverly Johnson, and Vanessa Bell Calloway.

“Aren’t we all so blessed to have our daughters?” She asked, adding how her three girls have been the biggest blessing in her life, and touching on how the roles changed overtime. Tina talked about how she’s been the mum, but sometimes she feels like they’re her mum.

She opened up about how her girls really held her down when she was going through her divorce from Matthew Knowles after 33 years of marriage. “I was devastated…They came over and looked at old movies with me, we ate ice cream all night, they let me feel sorry for myself for a short period of time,” and let her know that she’s a bad B!

Tina has been sharing pictures of her girls and walking down memory lane on the ‘gram lately, peep the pics below!

Tina and the ladies will be dishing on everything from sex to activism and how they’re staying in the game and finding the realest love at this stage in their lives on OWN tomorrow at 10:00 PM.