TikTok “Shocked” At Trump’s Recent Executive Order Demanding The Company Be Sold In 45 Days Or Face Permanent U.S. Shutdown

Roommates, following the news that Trump is following through with his plans to officially ban TikTok in the U.S.—the social media platform has offered a response. Representatives for TikTok say they are “shocked” by Trump’s recent executive order, which indicates that the reality of the app being banned could be approaching very soon.

@People reports, TikTok’s time in the U.S. as a dominant social media app could be coming to an abrupt end. Earlier this week, Trump made good on his threats to move forward with plans to ban TikTok—but his latest move has reportedly “shocked” the creators of the app and the company as a whole. Trump signed an executive order stating that unless TikTok is sold within the next 45 days, it will be permanently banned.

In a statement addressing the new development, TikTok offered the following response:

“We are shocked by the recent executive order, which was issued without any due process. For nearly a year, we have sought to engage with the U.S. government in good faith to provide a constructive solution to the concerns that have been expressed.”

The company continued, adding “The Administration paid no attention to facts, dictated terms of an agreement without going through standard legal processes, and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses.”

Citing growing concerns about security and a pattern of censorship, Trump’s order prohibits “any transaction” with ByteDance Ltd., the Beijing tech company that owns TikTok. “These risks are real,” Trump said, which essentially sets a countdown for ByteDance to divest TikTok’s American operations to another company such as Microsoft.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!