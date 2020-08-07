TI Daughter Zonnique’s Babys Father Already Has 2 Babys Mamas & DRAMA!!

Zonnique’s baby’s father is a rapper named Bandhunta Izzy. She told People Magazine he was excited about having a child with her and because he was already a father – he knows a thing or two about parenting.

Bandhunta has two children already, with two different baby’s mothers. And MTO News has learned that both of his baby mama relationships are acrimonious. One of Zonnique’s friends told MTO News, “Both of his baby’s mamas have issues.”

Well, hopefully, things will go differently for Zonnique. Unlike, Bandhunta this will be Zonnique’s first child and while she has no prior parenting experience, she has lots of siblings through T.I. and her mom and has been around kids for most of her life.

And Zonnique is over the moon about having a baby with Bandhunta. She says:

“He’s so soft”. “He has two kids already. He’s such a different person with his kids than he is with everybody else. All my friends, even my mom, my parents, my whole family know how I am with my siblings. Like [with my 4-year-old sister] Heiress, I get mad when she’s crying too much. I’m like, ‘Okay, I have to toughen her up.’ So I feel like I’ll definitely be the [more] strict parent out of the both of us.”