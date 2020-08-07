The Mother Of Lil’ Baby’s Oldest Son, Ayesha, Alleges He Has Neglected Their Child’s Education After Rapper Gifts Girlfriend A Birkin Bag

Whew, Chile! Friday started out with all kinds of tea between Lil’ Baby and the mother of his son Ayesha. This is because his girlfriend Jayda Cheaves woke up to a new Birkin Bag that the rapper gifted her.

Tis’ the season to rock a Birkin because everyone seems to have one, but Ayesha wasn’t feeling the bag Jayda received. After Jayda and the rapper took to Instagram to show off the new designer, Ayesha was hotter than fish grease.

She posted to her IG story allegations that didn’t show Baby in the best light and essentially stated he was neglecting his son’s education.

In a series of posts, Ayesha had something on her mind and definitely let her social media fingers help her get it off her chest. In short, she wrote, “@LilBaby_1 Jason school tuition had an outstanding balance before the virus even came about. I have every email!!,” she wrote. “Stop hiding behind all of this materialistic clout s-t and step the f-k up. Stop playing with me lil’ boy cause today I got time!!”

Of course Baby responded and in short said,

“Why you never texted me once since March about Jason school? You acting as if I’m neglecting the payment. I told you I’m not paying it cause he doesn’t need to be at that school!!,” he expressed.

He went on to say, “I get the n-s you f-k ain’t buying you Birkins or whatever but don’t go to the internet and act like I don’t go over and beyond for my son.”

Jayda posted a tweet seemingly responding to the situation and said, “Boss up. Point blank.

Welp, who would’ve known a handbag would cause so much trouble?