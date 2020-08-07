The Lawyer For Amber Guyger Files An Appeal Asking For A Lesser Charge Following Her Murder Conviction

As many of you know, last year Amber Guyer was found guilty for the murder of Botham Jean and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. However, her legal team is looking to get her charge reduced.

According to CBS DFW, aside from seeking a lesser charge, Guyger’s lawyer is also seeking a new sentencing trial. Earlier this week her legal team issued a filing to the Fifth Court of Appeals. Her lawyer presented that same argument that was used within the murder trial and basically argued that she thought that she was entering her apartment and that Jean was an intruder.

The appeal continued to state that there was some kind of confusion on Guyer’s end when she arrived at the apartment complex during the night of the shooting. She lived on the third floor, and Jean lived above her on the fourth floor. The lawyer continued to argue that after leaving the apartment complex, there was nothing that indicated what floor you were located on and the hallways for the third and fourth floors were identical.

The argument continued to point out the door to the apartment was unlocked, which is how she was able to enter, and because the apartment units are laid out the same, she thought she was entering her apartment, and fired her gun thinking that Jean was an intruder.

Guyger’s lawyer stated, “residents regularly parked on the wrong floor, walked to the wrong apartment, attempted to enter the wrong apartment, or entered the wrong apartment, or a combination of these.”

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94