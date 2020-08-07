The Best Cheap Wireless Headphone Deals for August 2020

If you’re looking to escape reality with a pair of noise-canceling wireless headphones from the likes of Bose and Sony or cut the (actual) cord with some true wireless earbuds like the Apple AirPods and Powerbeats Pro, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up all of the best headphone deals available right now, including a must-have offer on the Powerbeats 3.

So, what’s available? Quite a lot, actually. Amazon has a rare offer on the the run-of-the-mill AirPods with Charging Case and Bose QuietComfort 35 II, and even the souped-up AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case. You’ll need to act fast to bag a bargain though as there’s only a small amount of stock set aside for each deal — and when it’s gone, it’s gone.

Today’s best headphone deals

Skullcandy Riff — $40 , was $50

— , was $50 Anker Soundcore Life Q20 — $50 , was $60

— , was $60 Powerbeats 3 — $90 , was $200

— , was $200 Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $139 , was $160

— , was $160 Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — $169 , was $200

— , was $200 Sony WH-1000XM3 — $220 , was $350

— , was $350 Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case — $235 , was $250

— , was $250 Bose QuietComfort 35 II — $300 , was $350

— , was $350 Bose Noise-Cancelling 700 — $390, was $400

How to choose headphones

The secret to scoring a fantastic deal on pair of headphones is preparation. Decide on the type of headphones you’re after and any must-have features (a set of wireless headphones with noise canceling, for example) before starting your search. Better yet, tunnel in on the specific cans you want. This will dramatically increase your chances of taking them home on the cheap.

Of course, that’s a lot easier said than done. If you’re shopping on a budget, chances are you’re going to go with the first set within reach. As long as you know whether you’re after noise-canceling, wired, wireless, or true wireless, this won’t be an issue — because we’ve vetted all of the products featured above, so you can find comfort in knowing they’re the crème de la crème.

Just keep in mind that when it comes to headphones you get what you pay for. A $50 set of cans from a budget manufacturer like Anker aren’t going to sound the same as a $350 high-end pair from an audio titan like Sony, nor will they have the same noise-canceling chops. But that’s to be expected: Not everyone wants the best in the business. It’s all relative to the user.

By shopping through , though, you can rest assured you’re seeing the best headphones at each price point.

