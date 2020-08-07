The best and worst moves of the NFL offseason

Stan Szeto / USA Today Sports Images

Tennessee’s 2019 season took off when they finally benched Mariota, who was just 2-4 as a starter. The fact is that Mariota has played poorly as a starter over the last three seasons, but he still earned a two-year, $17.6 million deal to sit as Derek Carr’s backup. Mariota is far more mobile than Carr and can add another dimension to the Raiders offense, but recent results over multiple coordinators have shown he just isn’t very good as a starter. The money could have been better spent on one of the Raiders other needs.