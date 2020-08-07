Terry Crews Responds After Rick Ross Calls Him A “C**n” In New Track He Premiered During Recent Verzuz Battle

Roommates, hip hop fans recently tuned in to enjoy the latest Verzuz battle between Rick Ross and 2 Chainz—and they also got a little extra surprise when Rozay premiered a new track where he slammed Terry Crews. As expected, Terry responded to the extreme diss and if you thought he would be offended…you were wrong.

When Rick Ross and 2 Chainz went head-to-head during their recent Verzuz battle, fans were treated to a long list of hits between the two artists. As with many Verzuz battles, some new music was also introduced and this time it was courtesy of Ricky Rozay. He dropped a snippet of his verse from a new song called “Pinned To The Cross”—where he refers to Terry Crews as a “c**n.”

“Terry Crews is another c**n who was basically bought,” Rick Ross raps on the new song. Naturally, he was referring to the whirlwind of controversy Terry has been in the middle of for the last few months due to his very controversial opinions regarding race, including highly offensive comments about the #BlackLivesMatter movement at the height of the protests from a few months ago.

Surprisingly, Terry responded when a fan pointed out that he had been dissed in Rick Ross’s new song and asked how he felt about it. He wrote the fan back, tweeting “FAMOUS.”

In a recent interview with Hot 97, Rick Ross added even more to his Terry Crews critique, saying: “When s**t goes down, ain’t no time to explain yourself. You’re either running with us or running from us. That’s what it’s all about. F**k Terry Crews.”

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!