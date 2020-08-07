Teranga Gold Delivers Strong Q2 Production Led by Wahgnion; Increases 2020 Gold Production Guidance to 375,000-400,000 Ounces

(All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated)

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teranga Gold Corporation (“Teranga” or the “Company”) (TSX:TGZ; OTCQX:TGCDF) today reported financial, operating and development results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.



SECOND QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS Three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to three months ended June 30, 2019 40% increase in consolidated gold production to 89,011 ounces, driven by a strong second quarter operations at Wahgnion.

96% increase in revenue to $164.2 million.

209% increase in gross profit to $56.4 million.

Increase in consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders to $2.4 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $7.6 million or $0.07 per share.

Increase in adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders 1 to $27.7 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to $2.9 million or $0.03 per share.

to $27.7 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to $2.9 million or $0.03 per share. 135% increase in EBITDA 1 and 137% increase in adjusted EBITDA 1 .

and 137% increase in adjusted EBITDA . 187% increase in operating cash flows before changes in working capital, excluding inventories.

121% increase in operating cash flows.

Unsold gold bullion inventory of $36.3 million (using a period-end spot gold price) due to a lengthened time-frame between shipments related to the coronavirus pandemic.

2020 production guidance updated to 375,000 to 400,000 ounces of gold from earlier guidance of 345,000 to 355,000 ounces.

New five-year production and cost guidance (2021 – 2025): Companywide production is expected to average 533,000 ounces of gold per year2 at all-in sustaining cost of $785 per ounce1.

“It’s been a good year so far despite the challenges and cost of maintaining operations during a pandemic,” said Richard Young, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Following the recent pre-feasibility study results for the integrated Sabodala-Massawa complex and Wahgnion’s updated mine plan, Teranga now has a flagship top-tier gold asset and a solid second operation. Our quality asset base is the foundation of the Company’s transformation into a mid-tier gold producer.”

Mr. Young added, “We are significantly increasing 2020 production guidance while our five-year production guidance for the period 2021 to 2025 is expected to average 533,000 ounces of gold per year2 at all-in sustaining costs of $785 per ounce1, establishing Teranga as one of the lowest cost producers globally with significant cash flows, particularly at current gold prices.”

“As expected, Wahgnion’s strong results for the quarter offset softer production at Sabodala where we mined at lower grade areas and diverted equipment and resources to commence mining at Sofia, the first of the Massawa higher grade deposits,” stated Paul Chawrun, Chief Operating Officer. “As demonstrated in the new Sabodala-Massawa mine plan, we are shifting our focus to ramp up mining at Massawa in the third quarter, and processing higher grade free-milling ore from Sofia through the Sabodala plant.”



2020 GUIDANCE UPDATE

2020 Guidance

Sabodala-Massawa 2020 Guidance

Wahgnion 2020 Guidance

Consolidated Total mined (‘000t) 30,000 – 33,000 24,000 – 26,000 Ore mined (‘000t) 4,500 – 5,500 3,000 – 3,500 Grade mined (g/t) 1.90 – 2.10 1.60 – 1.70 Strip ratio waste/ore 5.0 – 6.0 6.0 – 7.0 Ore milled (‘000t) 4,000 – 4,200 3,000 – 3,200 Head grade (g/t) 1.90 – 2.10 1.60 – 1.80 Recovery rate % 88 – 90 91 – 93 Gold produced A (oz) 225,000 – 235,000 150,000 – 165,000 375,000 – 400,000 Cost of sales $/oz sold 1,050 – 1,150 1,025 – 1,175 1,075 – 1,200 Total cash costs B $/oz sold 750 – 800 775 – 850 All-in sustaining costs C $/oz sold 875 – 950 900 – 1,000 975 – 1,100 Cash/(non-cash) inventory movements and amortized advanced royalty costs C $/oz sold 25 (50) (25) All-in sustaining costs (excluding cash/(non-cash) inventory movements and amortized advanced royalty costs) C $/oz sold 900 – 975 850 – 950 950 – 1,075 Mining ($/t mined) 2.75 – 3.00 2.15 – 2.40 Mining long haul ($/t hauled) 2.25 – 2.50 Milling ($/t milled) 11.00 – 12.00 11.00 – 12.00 General and administration ($/t milled) 6.00 – 7.00 6.00 – 7.00 Mine production costs – before COVID-19 incremental costs $ millions 160 – 170 110 – 115 COVID-19 incremental costs G $ millions ~5 ~5 Total mine production costs $ millions 165 – 175 115 – 120 Capital Expenditures Sustaining capital D $ millions 15 – 20 20 – 25 Resettlement capital $ millions 10 – 15 10 – 15 Massawa development capital $ millions 20 – 25 Corporate and Other Corporate administration expense $ millions 16 – 17 Share-based compensation expense E $ millions ~13 Regional administration costs $ millions ~6 Sustainability expense $ millions 10 – 12 Exploration and evaluation F $ millions 30 – 35 Notes to Guidance Table Above: A. Based on the 2020 guidance, 11,200 ounces of Sabodala gold production are to be sold to Franco-Nevada Corporation (“Franco-Nevada”) at 20% of the spot gold price. All Wahgnion gold production is subject to a gold offtake payment agreement with Taurus Funds Management Pty Ltd. up to 1,075,000 ounces. B. Total cash costs per ounce sold is a non-IFRS financial measure and does not have a standard meaning under IFRS. C. All-in sustaining costs per ounce is a non-IFRS financial measure and does not have a standard meaning under IFRS. All-in sustaining costs per ounce sold calculated at the mine site level includes only total cash costs per ounce and sustaining capital expenditures. All-in sustaining costs for includes sustaining capital expenditures but excludes growth capital related to village resettlement expenditures. Corporate administration and share-based compensation expense are presented separately in this table and are not allocated to the mine site level costs. All-in sustaining costs presented on a consolidated basis includes corporate administration and share-based compensation expense. All-in sustaining costs also includes non-cash inventory movements and non-cash amortization of advanced royalties. D. Excludes capitalized deferred stripping costs, included in mine production costs. E. Share-based compensation expense assumes an average price of C$12.30 per Teranga share (share price as at close of June 30, 2020). F. Exploration and evaluation costs includes both expensed exploration, primarily attributable to exploration work on exploration permits, and capitalized reserve development, which is work performed on mine licenses. G. As a result of worldwide COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, our 2020 guidance has been updated to reflect unforeseen incremental costs primarily related to personnel, camp and transportation costs. This outlook financial information is based on the following material assumptions for 2020: gold price: $1,600 per ounce; Brent Crude Oil: $45 per barrel; and Euro:USD exchange rate of 1:1.10. The Company assumes a corporate income tax rate of 25% in Senegal and 17.5% in Burkina Faso. Other important assumptions: there are no events, whether COVID-19 related or political, that will have an impact to operations, including movement of people, supplies and gold shipments; grades and recoveries is expected to remain consistent with the life-of-mine plan to achieve the forecast gold production; and no unplanned delays in or interruption of scheduled production.



2020 GOALS & MILESTONES

Sabodala-Massawa Complex File the pre-feasibility study (the “PFS”) for the Sabodala-Massawa Complex in Q3 2020. Begin processing Massawa ore through the Sabodala mill in August. Continue resource definition drilling at several of the Massawa deposits in support of a definitive feasibility study to be released in 2021.

Wahgnion Updates Continue Wahgnion exploration program with aim to increase reserves and extend mine life toward our goal of 15 years.

Progress Golden Hill Project Towards Feasibility Stage File technical report in support of mine license application. Continue resource expansion drill program.

Advancing Afema Exploration Targets in Cote d’Ivoire Report early-stage trenching and drilling campaigns at the Woulo Woulo and Niamienlessa prospects at Afema.





SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL & OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Three and six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to three and six months ended June 30, 2019

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Financial Data 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Revenue ($000s) 164,177 83,554 96 % 298,291 175,681 70 % Cost of sales ($000s) (107,798 ) (65,326 ) 65 % (202,451 ) (129,380 ) 56 % Gross profit ($000s) 56,379 18,228 209 % 95,840 46,301 107 % Net profit/(loss) attributable to shareholders of Teranga ($000s) 2,368 (7,581 ) N/A 18,554 (10,300 ) N/A Per share ($) 0.01 (0.07 ) N/A 0.13 (0.10 ) N/A Adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders of Teranga1 ($000s) 27,746 2,885 862 % 34,484 5,115 574 % Per share1 ($) 0.17 0.03 467 % 0.24 0.05 380 % EBITDA1 ($000s) 52,751 22,471 135 % 119,237 61,550 94 % Adjusted EBITDA1 ($000s) 74,803 31,609 137 % 128,936 71,655 80 % Operating cash flow before changes in working capital excluding inventories ($000s) 55,314 19,304 187 % 84,054 45,586 84 % Operating cash flow ($000s) 42,512 19,266 121 % 44,015 68,855 (36 %) Sustaining capital expenditures (excluding deferred stripping)3 ($000s) 14,005 1,588 782 % 25,081 3,938 537 % Capitalized deferred stripping – sustaining ($000s) 1,740 6,314 (72 %) 7,161 19,770 (64 %) Growth capital expenditures3 ($000s) 8,034 41,196 (80 %) 11,413 92,408 (88 %)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Operating Data 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Gold produced4 (oz) 89,011 63,436 40 % 180,323 135,382 33 % Gold sold5 (oz) 94,429 64,322 47 % 181,097 134,939 34 % Average realized price1 ($/oz sold) 1,697 1,302 30 % 1,631 1,305 25 % Cost of sales ($/oz sold) 1,142 1,016 12 % 1,118 959 17 % Total cash costs1 ($/oz sold) 750 679 10 % 755 651 16 % All-in sustaining costs (excluding cash/(non-cash) inventory movements and amortized advanced royalty costs)1,3 ($/oz sold) 988 804 23 % 1,040 783 33 %



Consolidated Financial Performance

Revenue of $164.2 million was 96% higher than the prior year period due to a 47% increase in ounces sold and 30% increase in average realized prices1. The higher gold sales were due to Wahgnion, which achieved commercial production on November 1, 2019.

Gross profit of $56.4 million was 209% higher than the prior year period mainly due to $34.9 million contribution from Wahgnion.

Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders was $2.4 million ($0.01 earnings per share) for the second quarter 2020 compared to net loss attributable to shareholders of $7.6 million ($0.07 loss per share) in the prior year period. The increase was mainly due to higher gross profit of $38.2 million and a non-cash impairment reversal of $31.7 million, partially offset by non-cash losses on changes in fair values of share warrant liabilities, gold offtake payment liabilities, call-rights and contingent consideration of $42.1 million, higher share-based compensation expense of $5.1 million, higher expensed finance costs of $4.7 million and higher income tax expense of $4.7 million.

Adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders1 was $27.7 million ($0.17 per share) for the second quarter 2020 compared to $2.9 million ($0.03 per share) in the comparative period. The increase was mainly due to higher gross profit partially offset by higher share-based compensation expense, expensed finance costs, exploration and evaluation expenditures and sustainability expenses.

Operating cash flows before changes in working capital, excluding inventories, increased by 187% to $55.3 million mainly due to higher revenues net of mine operation expenses, partially offset by a build-up of supplies inventories as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cash flows related to operating activities increased year-over-year by $23.2 million to $42.5 million due to higher revenues and gross profit, increase in advances received from a customer of $7.0 million, lower tax payments of $9.4 million and a build-up of stockpile inventory at Wahgnion in preparation for operations in the prior year period, partially offset by a $15.0 million advance waiver payment to the government of Senegal, higher royalty payments of $5.7 million, increased payments to suppliers and build-up of supplies inventories as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

EBITDA1 increased by 135% to $52.8 million from $22.5 million mainly due to higher revenues of $80.6 million and a non-cash impairment reversal of $31.7 million, partially offset by non-cash losses on changes in fair values of share warrant liabilities, gold offtake payment liabilities, call-rights and contingent consideration of $42.1 million and higher mine operation expenses of $32.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased by 137% to $74.8 million from $31.6 million mainly due to higher revenues of $80.6 million, partially offset by higher mine operation expenses (excluding incremental COVID-19 costs) of $27.7 million and higher share-based compensation expense of $5.1 million, exploration and evaluation expenditures of $2.3 million and sustainability expenses of $2.3 million.

increased by 137% to $74.8 million from $31.6 million mainly due to higher revenues of $80.6 million, partially offset by higher mine operation expenses (excluding incremental COVID-19 costs) of $27.7 million and higher share-based compensation expense of $5.1 million, exploration and evaluation expenditures of $2.3 million and sustainability expenses of $2.3 million. Cash and cash equivalents totalled $49.4 million, an increase of $9.4 million from the first quarter 2020 balance of $40.0 million. The increase was mainly due to higher revenues and gross profit, advances received from a customer of $8.6 million, lower tax payments of $9.4 million and lower build-up of inventories at Wahgnion in preparation for operations in the prior year period, partially offset by capital expenditures of $23.8 million, interest payments of $8.9 million and higher suppliers and royalty payments.

On May 28, 2020, the Company completed a restructuring transaction to terminate 25,500 ounces of gold forward sales contracts originally settling in the second and third quarters 2020 at forward prices averaging $1,326 per ounce (the “Restructuring”) and crystallized losses on 25,500 ounces of gold forward sales contracts at $1,714 per ounce. Concurrently, the Company deferred settlement of the Restructuring to the fourth quarter 2020 and first quarter 2021 by entering into 25,500 ounces of collars, with a floor price of $1,500 per ounce and ceiling price of $1,962 per ounce. The total crystallized loss amount of $10.3 million is repayable in three monthly installments beginning November 2020 and ending January 2021 and has been recognized as a realized loss and derivative financial liability. This Restructuring has allowed the Company to realize higher gold prices on its gold sales during the second quarter, and by crystallizing the loss at $1,714 per ounce, mitigated further mark-to-market losses as gold prices rose above $1,714 per ounce. Using the ceiling price on the collars of $1,962 per ounce, this represents approximate savings of $6 million.

The Company and Franco-Nevada are in advanced discussions to amend the gold stream arrangement to a proposed fixed delivery schedule of 783.33 ounces per month, up to October 31, 2031 based on the Sabodala standalone life of mine plan.

Consolidated Operating Highlights

Gold production for the second quarter 2020 was 89,011 ounces, 40% higher than prior year period.

Consolidated cost of sales per ounce was $1,142, an increase of 12% compared to the prior year period mainly due to lower grades processed, as well as, lower capitalized deferred stripping costs between periods, partially offset by lower mine production costs, net inventory movements and lower depreciation and amortization expense at Sabodala.

Consolidated total cash costs per ounce 1 were $750, an increase of 10% compared to the prior year period due to lower grades processed, as well as, lower capitalized deferred stripping costs between periods, partially offset by lower mine production costs and net inventory movements at Sabodala.

were $750, an increase of 10% compared to the prior year period due to lower grades processed, as well as, lower capitalized deferred stripping costs between periods, partially offset by lower mine production costs and net inventory movements at Sabodala. Consolidated all-in sustaining costs (excluding cash/(non-cash) inventory movements and amortized advanced royalty costs) per ounce 1 were $988, an increase of 23% mainly due to lower grades processed at Sabodala, higher capital expenditures and higher share-based compensation expense.

were $988, an increase of 23% mainly due to lower grades processed at Sabodala, higher capital expenditures and higher share-based compensation expense. The Company’s 2020 guidance has been updated to include mining and processing of high-grade ore from the first of the Massawa deposits, Sofia, which commenced mining activities in mid-July, as well as increases in total material movement for mining and processing at Wahgnion resulting from better than expected performance of the Wahgnion processing plant, when compared to its original design. The Company now expects to produce between 375,000 and 400,000 ounces of gold in 2020, an increase of 30,000 to 45,000 when compared to the Company’s original guidance.



REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

Sabodala Gold Operations

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Operating Results 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Ore mined (‘000t) 841 555 52 % 1,947 1,004 94 % Waste mined – operating (‘000t) 4,804 4,875 (1 %) 11,661 10,175 15 % Waste mined – capitalized (‘000t) 475 1,795 (74 %) 1,603 4,919 (67 %) Total mined (‘000t) 6,120 7,225 (15 %) 15,211 16,098 (6 %) Grade mined (g/t) 1.83 2.77 (34 %) 1.62 2.53 (36 %) Ounces mined (oz) 49,491 49,497 0 % 101,443 81,633 24 % Strip ratio (waste/ore) 6.3 12.0 (48 %) 6.8 15.0 (55 %) Ore milled (‘000t) 1,048 1,083 (3 %) 2,039 2,127 (4 %) Head grade (g/t) 1.53 2.01 (24 %) 1.49 2.16 (31 %) Recovery rate (%) 88.7 90.6 (2 %) 88.1 91.4 (4 %) Gold produced6 (oz) 45,826 63,436 (28 %) 85,832 135,382 (37 %) Gold sold (oz) 44,677 64,322 (31 %) 86,719 134,939 (36 %) Average realized price1 ($/oz) 1,694 1,302 30 % 1,620 1,305 24 % Cost of sales ($/oz sold) 1,293 1,016 27 % 1,247 959 30 % Total cash costs1 ($/oz sold) 842 679 24 % 834 651 28 % All-in sustaining costs1,3 ($/oz sold) 976 801 22 % 1,058 827 28 % All-in sustaining costs (excluding cash/(non-cash) inventory movements and amortized advanced royalty costs)1,3 ($/oz sold) 1,007 733 37 % 1,145 707 62 % Mining ($/t mined) 3.33 3.18 5 % 3.01 2.86 5 % Mining long haul ($/t hauled) 1.38 1.39 (1 %) 1.41 1.40 1 % Milling ($/t milled) 9.61 11.47 (16 %) 10.01 11.50 (13 %) G,amp;A ($/t milled) 6.80 4.67 46 % 5.97 4.72 26 %

Three months ended June 30, 2020 Six months ended June 30, 2020 Golouma West Sabodala Maki

Medina Goumbati Kourouloulou Total Golouma West Sabodala Maki

Medina Goumbati Kourouloulou Total Ore mined (‘000t) 536 62 186 42 15 841 1,059 199 632 42 15 1,947 Waste mined – operating (‘000t) 2,670 364 706 323 741 4,804 6,290 1,317 2,990 323 741 11,661 Waste mined – capitalized (‘000t) — 475 — — — 475 — 1,603 — — — 1,603 Total mined (‘000t) 3,206 901 892 365 756 6,120 7,349 3,119 3,622 365 756 15,211 Grade mined (g/t) 2.15 1.08 1.18 1.15 3.60 1.83 1.99 1.05 1.17 1.15 3.60 1.62 Ounces mined (oz) 37,001 2,160 7,035 1,557 1,738 49,491 67,642 6,735 23,771 1,557 1,738 101,443

Three months ended June 30, 2019 Six months ended June 30, 2019 Golouma West Kerekounda Sabodala Total Golouma West Kerekounda Sabodala Koulouqwinde Total Ore mined (‘000t) 408 84 63 555 658 133 146 67 1,004 Waste mined – operating (‘000t) 3,807 402 666 4,875 6,211 749 2,888 327 10,175 Waste mined – capitalized (‘000t) 578 — 1,217 1,795 1,506 — 3,413 — 4,919 Total mined (‘000t) 4,793 486 1,946 7,225 8,375 882 6,447 394 16,098 Grade mined (g/t) 2.47 5.58 0.99 2.77 2.39 5.21 0.98 1.95 2.53 Ounces mined (oz) 32,420 15,063 2,014 49,497 50,575 22,263 4,593 4,202 81,633



COVID-19 Update

Due to restrictions put in place for travel within Senegal as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sabodala implemented isolation protocols in mid-March and continued to operate throughout the second quarter. Freedom of movement within Senegal has since been re-allowed, however, Sabodala is still maintaining certain isolation protocols to limit the risk of the virus coming on site and placing employees and the operation at risk; namely an isolation period for incoming employees, which is at present a duration of one week, with the addition of serological testing.

Shift patterns remained reduced to allow for fatigue management that impacted the availability of operating personnel, however, this impact will be reduced during third quarter through the implementation of a new roster for employees.

Consumables and supplies represented a challenge during second quarter 2020, however with the build-up of inventory in first quarter 2020 and diligent work from the site team, no noticeable operational effects eventuated.

Gold shipment logistics continued to be a challenge throughout the second quarter 2020, however since early April, regular shipments to our refineries in Europe have resumed, albeit at higher costs. It is expected during the course of third quarter 2020, as commercial airline operations re-commence, our gold shipment contractor will be able to ensure standard shipments take place.

Mining

In the second quarter 2020, mining activities were focused primarily on Golouma West, Maki Medina, Sabodala Phase 4, Goumbati and Kourouloulou (a small surface pit not included in reserves). In the prior year period, mining activities were focused primarily on Golouma West, Sabodala Phase 4, and the narrow lower benches of Kerekounda. Total tonnes mined in the second quarter were 15% lower than the prior year period due to reduced operating hours as a result of fatigue management protocols and the deployment of shovels and excavators used in the construction of the haul road to Sofia, the first of the Massawa deposits to be mined, at various points through the second quarter 2020.

Ore tonnes mined were 52% higher in the second quarter 2020 compared with the prior year period due primarily to a concentration of mining activities at low strip ratio pits: Golouma West and Maki Medina, and the overall positive reconciliation to the reserve models. Mined ore grades were 34% lower than the prior year period due primarily to the completion of the highest-grade, lower benches of Kerekounda in the prior year period.

Fatigue management protocols are expected to remain in place through September, and could possibly be extended should the isolation protocols and global travel limitations continue. As a result, the planned mining of high-grade ore at both Golouma West and Kourouloulou will now be completed during first quarter 2021 due to the reduced pit advancement rate in the second quarter. Mining activities commenced at Massawa’s Sofia starter-pit in mid-July, with ore delivery to the process plant scheduled to commence in August.

Processing

Ore tonnes milled in the second quarter 2020 decreased by 3% compared with the prior year period mainly due to slightly harder ore than in the previous period.

Head grade decreased by 24% in the second quarter 2020 due to depletion of high-grade Gora stockpiled material in the prior year period and pit sequencing in the current period in lower grade areas of several pits.

Gold production decreased by 28% to 45,826 ounces in the second quarter 2020 compared to the prior year period due to lower average head grades, lower ore tonnes milled and slightly lower recovery rates from ore in Golouma West. The lower recovery rates were expected based on metallurgical test work, which showed lower recovery rates in certain areas of the Golouma West pit, and is reflected in the recovery rate guidance in 2020.



Wahgnion Gold Operations

Operating Results Three months ended June 30, 2020 Six months ended June 30, 2020 Ore mined (‘000t) 692 1,503 Waste mined – operating (‘000t) 4,190 9,988 Waste mined – capitalized (‘000t) 107 474 Total mined (‘000t) 4,989 11,965 Grade mined (g/t) 1.92 1.86 Ounces mined (oz) 42,823 89,775 Strip ratio (waste/ore) 6.2 7.0 Ore milled (‘000t) 911 1,806 Head grade (g/t) 1.57 1.72 Recovery rate (%) 93.9 94.6 Gold produced6 (oz) 43,185 94,491 Gold sold (oz) 49,752 94,378 Average realized price1 ($/oz) 1,700 1,641 Cost of sales ($/oz sold) 1,005 999 Total cash costs1 ($/oz sold) 667 682 All-in sustaining costs1 ($/oz sold) 862 817 All-in sustaining costs (excluding non-cash inventory movements)1 ($/oz sold) 764 767 Mining ($/t mined) 2.59 2.31 Milling ($/t milled) 8.96 9.30 G,amp;A ($/t milled) 6.03 5.53

Three months ended June 30, 2020 Six months ended June 30, 2020 Nogbele Total Nangolo Nogbele Total Ore mined (‘000t) 692 692 31 1,472 1,503 Waste mined – operating (‘000t) 4,190 4,190 63 9,925 9,988 Waste mined – capitalized (‘000t) 107 107 — 474 474 Total mined (‘000t) 4,989 4,989 94 11,871 11,965 Grade mined (g/t) 1.92 1.92 3.43 1.82 1.86 Ounces mined (oz) 42,823 42,823 3,457 86,318 89,775

Three months ended June 30, 2020 Six months ended June 30, 2020 Total mined (as above) (‘000t) 4,989 11,965 Capitalized pre-stripping (‘000t) 310 310 Total mined (including pre-strip tonnes) (‘000t) 5,299 12,275



COVID-19 Update

Due to restrictions put into place for travel within Burkina Faso as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wahgnion implemented isolation protocols in mid-March. Travel restrictions within Burkina Faso in place since late March were lifted the first week of May. All key management positions and sufficient operating personnel have been in place since the isolation commenced and the Company is now taking advantage of the opportunity to bring in reinforcements and leveraging a number of local facilities to create temporary isolation sites to enable a workforce rotation without compromising operations. Although no longer a requirement by the government of Burkina Faso, the operation chose to maintain quarantine for all employees returning to site from their rotational break as well as conduct testing on all of them. Consumables and supplies continue to arrive as required. In addition, to mitigate the risk of potential supply disruptions, the site’s strategy has been to increase inventory on site as much as is practical.

Gold shipments were a challenge at the onset of the pandemic in mid-March, however, since early April, regular shipments have resumed to the refineries in Europe.

Mining

In the second quarter 2020, mining capacity consisted of an owner-operated fleet, supplemented by two mining contractor fleets. The first contractor fleet was dedicated to waste removal from Nogbele North and construction of a lift to the tailings storage facility (“TSF”), while the second contractor fleet has been assisting mining operations in maintaining an accelerated ore delivery schedule due to better than expected performance from the processing plant. Currently, the first contractor fleet is scheduled to complete work on the TSF by November 2020. To accommodate longer than usual rosters and additional days off for fatigue management, as well as to accelerate mining production for a higher than planned plant throughput, the second contractor fleet is now expected to be extended until at least the end of the year.

During the second quarter 2020, mining activities were focused primarily on the Nogbele North and South pits. In total, 5.0 million tonnes were mined during the quarter, consisting of 0.7 million ore tonnes, at an average mine grade of 1.92 g/t, and 4.3 million waste tonnes. Total tonnes mined were 8% higher than plan mainly due to the extension of contract mining activities and ore tonnes were 37% higher than anticipated mainly due to changes in mining sequence and increased ore tonnes identified against the resource model through in-pit geological delineation.

Reconciliation to reserves for the Nogbele South pit, where mining started in first quarter 2020, is showing a slightly positive reconciliation. The overall reconciliation in the Nogbele North pit has also been positive to reserves below the impact of artisanal activities in the first several benches

Processing

Ore tonnes milled in second quarter 2020 was 0.9 million tonnes, approximately 36% higher than planned due to higher leach kinetics allowing for debottlenecking to realize higher mill throughput rates, higher mill operating time, less severe inclement weather than anticipated and a higher than average component of oxide to fresh blend ratio. During the second quarter 2020, the crusher feed blend was comprised of 65% oxide ore and 35% fresh hard rock.

Wahgnion’s gold production during the second quarter 2020 was 43,185 ounces, which was higher than planned due to higher throughput rates and gold recoveries.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A copy of Teranga’s consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion & analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 are available on the Company’s website at www.terangagold.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the OTC Markets’ website at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/TGCDF.

Q2 2020 CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST

Teranga will host a conference call and audio webcast today at 8:30 a.m. ET, during which management will review the highlights for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Those wishing to listen can access the live conference call and webcast as follows:

