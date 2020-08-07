Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Shares Rare Look Into Their Utah Getaway

WENN

The ‘Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk’ actor takes to his Instagram page to post a photo of him hiking with a picturesque scene after he and his singer girlfriend went to Park City for a few days.

Not much is known about Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn‘s private lives as the couple has been keeping their relationship low-key, so every little detail about their romance must be appreciated by Swifties. In a quite unexpected surprise, the British actor has taken to his Instagram account to offer a rare glimpse into his and his singer girlfriend’s recent Utah getaway.

On Thursday, August 6, Joe posted a picture of him hiking with a picturesque scene. Wearing a blue cap, he looked down as he posed with the mountain, the lake and blue sky in the background. He simply captioned the image, which was probably taken by the “Cardigan” songstress, with a mountain emoji.

Taylor herself is not featured in the photo, but it’s enough to show what the couple got to enjoy during their stay in Utah. A so-called insider told E! News about the pair’s short vacation, “Taylor has been based in Nashville, but she just went to Park City, Utah for a few days with Joe,” adding, “They’re back in LA” now.

Taylor, who rarely talks about her boyfriend, gushed about Joe in her Netflix documentary “Miss Americana” which was released earlier this year. “I was also falling in love with someone who had a really wonderfully normal, balanced, grounded life,” she admitted.

In April, “The Favourite” actor hinted that he was self-isolating with the Grammy Award-winning artist amid the coronavirus pandemic as her cats were featured in his Instagram photos.

Taylor, meanwhile, recently talked about how the pandemic has put everything she planned into uncertainty after the release of her surprise album “Folklore”. “Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening,” she shared on Instagram, “but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore.”

She added, “Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed.” She went on sharing the wisdom she’s gained from the situation right now, “My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with.”