Tahiry Speaks Out Again Following Online Reaction To Vado Physically Assaulting Her On “Marriage Bootcamp”

Roommates, social media is still in shock following the highly disturbing video of Tahiry being physically assaulted on “Marriage Bootcamp” in front of the entire cast by boyfriend Vado. She previously spoke out once the clip began to circulate, but now she is speaking out again and discussing her past with domestic abuse.

During an argument that was documented on the current season of the WE TV reality series “Marriage Bootcamp,” Tahiry became upset and threw apples at Vado, however what followed later had many absolutely shocked. During a group therapy session with the show’s cast, Tahiry recounted the incident—and that’s when Vado literally leaped across the room and grabbed her by the collar in an attempt to choke her.

Tahiry initially posted on Instagram about the assault, as did Vado, and they both attempted to explain what happened. Vado even went so far as to claim that he didn’t assault Tahiry at all and that she was at fault for throwing the apples earlier.

Tahiry recently spoke out once again about the assault by posting a clip from the show where she tearfully recalls her past dealings with domestic abuse.

She captioned the video with this:

“I’ve definitely been reading through all of your comments, thoughts, and opinions on what happened during last weeks episode. A lot of people feel a lot of different ways, and I understand that. I’ve spent this time gathering my thoughts so that when I do speak on it very soon I can do so from a place of healing, and not emotions. THANK YOU to everybody that’s been sending me so much love! I truly appreciate it!”

As for Vado, well he hasn’t publicly commented further on the incident since the episode aired.

