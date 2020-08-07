Tahiry Jose Shares Tearful Video of Her Recounting Past Domestic Abuse Following Choking Incident

WE tv

Tahiry shares on Instagram a video of her getting emotional while opening about surviving past domestic abuse, but some fans accuses Tahiry of playing victim.

Tahiry Jose and Vado made headlines after the latter was seen choking her in last week’s episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition“. Now, Tahiry has taken to her Instagram account to share a video of her getting emotional while opening about surviving past domestic abuse.

In the video from the Thursday, August 6 episode of the show, Tahiry said that she’s endured from her past relationships. She also shared that she still has the physical effects of the abuse.

“I’ve definitely been reading through all of your comments, thoughts, and opinions on what happened during last weeks episode,” she captioned the Thursday post. “A lot of people feel a lot of different ways, and I understand that. I’ve spent this time gathering my thoughts so that when I do speak on it very soon I can do so from a place of healing, and not emotions.”

“THANK YOU to everybody that’s been sending me so much love! I truly appreciate it!” she concluded the message.

<br />

However, some fans accused Tahiry of playing victim. “Bro she’s really playing victim lmao this is crazy,” someone said, while another user noted, “Didn’t she throw an apple at his head first?” One other added, “It’s double standards when it comes to domestic violence; but y’all not ready for that convo.”

“Not saying it’s right for him to grab her like that but throwing apples at his head definitely didn’t help the situation,” someone reacted. Echoing the sentiment, a user wrote, “They both were wrong and I can tell she started it.”

Tahiry previously sparked concerns in a previous episode of “Marriage Boot Camp”. The two were involved in an argument before she pelted Vado with two apples. Later during a group session, Vado jumped on her and choked her after she accused her boyfriend of cheating on her.

She addressed the video footage going around, promising to give more details once she’s ready. In a post shared on Instagram, the reality TV star admitted that even though she’s “devastated” the incident would be seen by the whole nation, she could not do anything about it because it was her choice to live on camera. She made it clear that the incident was not scripted, while Vado denied putting his hands on her and accused the crew of “great editing.”