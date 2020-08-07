T.I.’s Pregnant Stepdaughter Zonnique Pullins Not Ready for Marriage Just Yet

Instagram

The ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy, reveals her beau ‘is way more into the whole getting married topic,’ but she still has reservations about it.

Zonnique Pullins is not ready to tie the knot just yet, despite currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy. In a new interview after her pregnancy announcement, the 24-year-old singer opened up about her reluctance to get married and the reason behind it.

“I feel like at my age, I don’t really want to get married right now. I feel like that’s an even bigger commitment,” Zonnique explained to HollywoodLife.com. “I hate to say that’s even a bigger commitment than a baby, but getting married just seems like so much. So right now, that’s not really what I want to do.”

Zonnique’s boyfriend, on the other hand, is ready to marry her. “My boyfriend is way more into the whole getting married topic but I told him, ‘I just don’t know about that yet!’ ” she shared. The reality TV star also admitted that her mother Tameka Cottle a.k.a. Tiny advised her to accept her man’s proposal should he pop the question, but she is against it.

“My mom is always like, ‘Girl, if your man is talking about marriage you need to be like, yeah!’ And I just don’t feel that way,” Zonnique admitted. She doesn’t completely rule out being married though, adding, “Maybe down the line I’ll be like, ‘Yeah, OK, I want to get married.’ ”

Zonnique dropped the baby bomb on Tuesday, August 4. T.I.‘s stepdaughter, who is now five months along into her pregnancy, confirmed the news to PEOPLE as saying, “Literally every year, probably for the past three years, this same rumor [that I was pregnant] had come out. This time I actually am pregnant. It’s weird!”

She shared that her pregnancy has been “really easy” so far. “With it being my first time being pregnant, I had so many expectations and was thinking, ‘Oh, it’s going to be really hard,’ ” she told the site. “I never really had morning sickness.”

Meanwhile, her mother Tiny has shut down an Internet troll who said that Zonnique should get married before welcoming her child. ” ‘Finally?’ Why not teach ya ‘baby’ not to be another BM (baby mama) but to be a WIFE!” the hater wrote in the comment of Tiny’s post celebrating the baby announcement. The reality TV star then responded, “Girl git TF off my page wit that s**t! She gone be good if she don’t have a husband. I didn’t have one when I had her and we did damn good and we great now.”