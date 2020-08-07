Swizz Beats Suggests Drake & Kanye Should Go Head To Head In A Verzuz Battle!

Swizz Beats and Timbaland have been working overtime to get these artists to pull the fire out of their discographies, and the next two artists they have their eyes on are two of the biggest in the world–Champagne Papi and Ye!

Following the Verzuz battle between Rick Ross and 2 Chainz, Swizz tweeted Timbo with an interesting suggestion for their next IG live.

“Ayo Tim Drake vs YE #versuz,” Swizz said, accompanied by a few of the eyeball emoji’s. And of course the comments have been flooded with fans opinions of who would take the W in the battle.

Ayo Tim Drake VS YE #versuz 👀👀👀👀 — SWIZZ BEATZ (@THEREALSWIZZZ) August 7, 2020

Both Drake and Kanye have some of the most versatile catalogs in history, so it might be quite hard to choose just 20 songs to put up against one another, but the battle would be entertaining for sure.

With Drake always on the move, and Kanye focusing on his political campaign, it might be difficult to pin them both down. Some fans have even referenced the artists’ beef with one another–another factor that might make it almost impossible to get them in the same room.

Nah we good , it would turn into something else bc Drake don’t talk to him . We just want the battle of music not a soap opera . Respectfully . — Tanz Carter (@_tanzcarter) August 7, 2020

Neither artists have responded to the inquiry for a battle, but would y’all be here for Drizzy and Ye going head-to-head, Roomies?

