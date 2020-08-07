Sunny Leone’s little munchkins learn a life lesson

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber left for Los Angeles in March. And since then they, along with their kids-Nisha, Asher and Noah– have been spending time with Daniel’s mother. The family has been taking the necessary precautions during the pandemic but are also not refraining from going out and having a gala time. This has helped them keep their spirits high throughout. In her latest post, Sunny talks about their trip to a fire station and how the kids learnt about fire safety.

She captioned the image as,“Can’t thank them enough for teaching the kids about fire safety and also making them so happy. Some things in life are priceless and this moment was one of them. Selfless community helpers showing kindness to our family! Thank you station 88!! @dirrty99.” They surely know how to train their kids for a brighter and safer future.