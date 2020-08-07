Subaru hits the gas on deal for 550,000-square-foot office and warehouse facility in Aurora

In a state where all-wheel-drive wagons are about as abundant as pines trees, Subaru needs more space.

This week, the Japanese automaker’s domestic wing, Subaru of America, announced plans to move into a 550,000-square-foot building near Denver International Airport.

The built-to-suit project is expected to break ground later this year on the Majestic Commercenter industrial park northeast of the Interstate 70-Tower Road interchange in Aurora, according to a news release from the project’s developer, Majestic Realty CO.

By the end of 2121, the building will house Subaru of America’s regional offices, parts distribution operation and a training center for Subaru technicians. The news release does not say how many people will work out of the facility, but the building will feature 115 dock doors.

The company will be relocating from a smaller building about two miles away, according to Majestic’s release. Cushman & Wakefield broker Steve Hager represented Subaru in the deal.

