In a post she shares on her Instagram account, the former Destiny’s Child member tells her followers, ‘Let us always TRY to remember NOT to judge others.’

People nowadays have to be extra careful with what they say and post online because they are bound to be canceled for making the slightest mistake, and Kelly Rowland is so done with this. Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, August 6, the former Destiny’s Child member gave her take on the whole cancel culture and expressed how much she disagreed with the culture.

In a post she uploaded on the photo-sharing site, Kelly said, “In this ‘cancel culture’ we live in, I am SO grateful God NEVER canceled me, and I’m sure he could’ve many-a-times.” She then went on telling her followers, “Let us always TRY to remember NOT to judge others. We HONESTLY don’t have the space nor authority too! Let us remember to lead With love & kindness, the world is has enough (sic) negativity, for you to pour more into it!”

Kelly also added the hashtag, “Stop trying to be God,” and said in the caption of the post, “So what light are you bringing into the world? Please share it with me in the comment below.”

Many people are praising Kelly for speaking up against cancel culture, with Malika Haqq writing in all-caps, “A VERY STRONG WORD!” Miguel commented, “This is the way thank you sis!” Meanwhile, an individual said, “Preach! When did we give these Trolls power? There is only one God that can judge me and crucify me, Periodt…”

“OMG a word. If they sweep around their own doorstep they wont have time to focus on someone else,” someone else commented. “Cancel culture is dumb. Everyone that people tried to cancel ain’t even canceled lmfaoo it’s really dumb,” another person agreed, as an individual wrote, “She not lying. y’all be in these comments acting like y’all never did nothing wrong in life.”