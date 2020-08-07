Stephen Strasburg to make season debut Sunday

The 2019 World Series MVP was scratched from his first start two weeks ago Saturday with a nerve issue in his right hand. He’s missed the Nationals’ first games this season (two starts).

The 32-year-old three-time All-Star will go up against a weak-hitting Baltimore Orioles team. That could be a recipe for success. As for how long he’ll be extended, Strasburg is expected to throw between 75-80 pitches.

Washington heads into this weekend’s action with Baltimore boasting a 4-5 record. It is three games behind the surprising Miami Marlins in the National League East.

Given that the Nats have had multiple games postponed due to expected opponents seeing outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus, they are slated to play a whole lot in the coming months. Having a full roster is going to be big here.

In addition to Strasburg returning, the Nationals just got Juan Soto back after he missed the first week-plus of the season following a positive COVID-19 test.