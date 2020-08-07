Shah Rukh Khan Releases the Trailer of his Next Venture Featuring Bobby Deol



Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood and everything he does becomes news in no time. SRK,rsquo;s last film was Zero, but since then he has produced a lot of projects. Today, he took to social media to share another such project which will be released as a web film. Class of ’83, featuring Bobby Deol is about the police officers who were trained to kill on the spot a few gangsters who had been creating a menace in Mumbai. Directed by Atul Sabharwal, the film is produced by SRK,rsquo;s Red Chillies Entertainment.





Bobby Deol,rsquo;s performance in the trailer is being appreciated by one and all, the hard-hitting trailer is a total winner.

View this post on Instagram Loved @iambobbydeol in Class of ’83, and the new talents @hiteshbhojraj, @Itsbhupendrajadawat, @sameer.paranjape2011, @ninzipped, @kahani_puri_filmy_hai as young, fearless cadets are fabulous in the film! Hope you enjoy the #ClassOf83Trailer! Premieres 21-Aug on @netflix_in. Directed by @atulsanalog. Produced by @RedChilliesEnt, @gaurikhan, @_gauravverma A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Aug 6, 2020 at 11:07pm PDT

SRK posted the trailer of social media and captioned it as, “Class Of ‘83 Trailer Loved,nbsp;@iambobbydeol in Class of ’83, and the new talents,nbsp;@hiteshbhojraj, @Itsbhupendrajadawat, @sameer.paranjape2011, @ninzipped, @kahani_puri_filmy_hai as young, fearless cadets are fabulous in the film! Hope you enjoy the,nbsp;#ClassOf83Trailer! Premieres 21-Aug on,nbsp;@netflix_in. Directed by,nbsp;@atulsanalog. Produced by,nbsp;@RedChilliesEnt, @gaurikhan, @_gauravverma” The film releases on the web on August 21, 2020.

