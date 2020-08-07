Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause says she found out about husband’s divorce filing via text

Chrishell Stause has opened up about learning her estranged husband Justin Hartley had filed for divorce over text.

The Selling Sunset star revealed the detail about the separation from her husband of two years during a new clip released ahead of the Netflix show’s third season.

“I found out because he text[ed] me that we were filed,” Stause can be seen tearfully telling her co-star Mary Fitzgerald. “Forty-five minutes later, the world knew.”

According to the 39-year-old, she talked to Hartley “right after” because she thought “that must be a joke”.

“But that was kind of the end of the communication,” she continued.

In the clip, Stause explained that the suddenness of the divorce meant she had to “scramble” to find a place to live.

“When I found out, I was minutes before leaving the house for work so I immediately just grabbed a few things and I just got out of there as fast as I could,” she recalled. “I don’t think I really knew where I was going or what I was going to do, but I just had to leave.”

The realtor also acknowledged that “because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers”.

“And I f***ing want answers,” she added.

Stause and Hartley first started dating in 2013, before getting married in October 2017.

According to TMZ, the This Is Us star cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.