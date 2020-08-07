Selena Gomez to Return to TV With Murder Mystery Series

WENN

The former ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ star is set to make her first television starring role since her Disney days in a new Hulu series called ‘Only Murders in the Building’.

–

Selena Gomez is teaming up with funnymen Steve Martin and Martin Short for a new Hulu comedy series, titled “Only Murders in the Building“.

The singer and actress will also executive produce the project, alongside her two leading men.

Short co-created the series, about three strangers who team up to solve a murder mystery, with John Hoffman.

The show marks Gomez’s first TV starring role since she was a Disney Channel favourite on “Wizards of Waverly Place“.