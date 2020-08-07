SEC announces coronavirus protocols for CFB

The SEC has a plan for the 2020 college football season.

The conference, which includes LSU, Clemson, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Texas A,amp;M, among others, detailed its coronavirus-related protocols on Friday, according to TMZ Sports.

All players will be tested for the coronavirus at least twice per week — on Sundays and Wednesdays. The SEC also is looking at ways to implement a third test closer to game day that would be rapid and accurate.

The testing rules also apply to all coaches and support staff. Medical staff, officials and replay officials will be required to take one COVID-19 test per week. Other essential staff, including on-field personnel, will be tested at least once per week, though the league wants to test them at least twice per week.

As for masks, all coaches, staff and non-competing students must wear masks or neck gaiters on the sideline. Players also will be required to use neck gaiters during timeouts, conferring with coaches on the sidelines and other close-quarter situations.

Now that the protocols are in place, it’ll be up to all coaches, players and staff to follow them. The 2020 CFB season is highly uncertain amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the slightest outbreak could cause a cancelation of the campaign.

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum even reported last month that college football “is in peril right now,” and many are becoming more nervous as the weeks roll on and the college football season approaches.