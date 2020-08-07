Scott Morrison says that any nation that withholds COVID-19 vaccine will be ‘judged terribly’ by history

Scott Morrison has said any nation who develops a vaccine for COVID-19 and withholds it or sells it for profit would be “judged terribly by history”.

Speaking after a National Cabinet meeting, Australia’s Prime Minister said the nation is currently jostling to “take a position” on promising early trials of a vaccine.

Part of this involves readying labs around the country to manufacture a vaccine if it is discovered.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government is putting plans in place in case no vaccine is found. (Sydney Morning Herald)

COVID-19 vaccine trials also continue at the Imperial College in London, but it is predicted a treatment may be available sooner. (AP/AAP)

“Australia is positioning itself well to take advantage and be in a position to be able to manufacture and supply vaccines should they be developed,” Mr Morrison said.

“There are many projects that are under way around the world and we have a process for identifying those that we can are believe we can take an early position on.”

Acting Chief Health Officer Professor Paul Kelly said his team is optimistic a vaccine will be developed but it is currently too early to say when it will be ready.

Scientists at Imperial College London say they are immunising hundreds of people with an experimental coronavirus vaccine in an early trial after seeing no worrying safety problems in those vaccinated so far. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

“Many companies, well over a hundred different types of vaccine that are in development, and many of those are already in clinical trials in what has been described by some as warp speed,” Professor Kelly said.

“So these things normally take years. It’s taking months, even weeks, to get here.”

Professor Kelly alluded to Australia “advance purchasing” a vaccine or the materials to manufacture one based on clinical trials.

Russia coronavirus vaccine in two weeks despite safety fears (CNN)

“We’re looking very clearly and carefully about advance purchasing as well as local manufacturing options,” Professor Kelly said.

“We’re looking of course at the regulatory aspects to make sure that whatever does become available works as well as being of high quality and, of course, being safe.

“We can’t promise that there will be a vaccine or when it may occur.

A notice at a New York clinic advertising for vaccine volunteers to take part in the mass trials. (AP)

“We have never had a vaccine for a coronavirus in the world before, but the very best minds in the world are concentrating on this.”

Mr Morrison said said only will tell if a coronavirus vaccine will be discovered.

“So, we look forward to that. But you can’t count on that. That’s why the economic plan that we’re putting in place and have been now for many months is so important,” he said.

“You have to address the health issues and perhaps it will be a treatment first as opposed to a vaccine that will mitigate the impact and enable broader restrictions to be eased.”

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348