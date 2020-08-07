Scots ‘Children of God’ cult sex beast jailed over rape of two young girls

A member of a religious cult who raped two young girls has been jailed for 11 and a half years.

Derek Lincoln – who was part of the Children of God group – preyed on the youngsters, who were just nine and 10 when he first struck.

The 74 year-old committed the crimes at various locations in Ayrshire, Lanarkshire and Renfrewshire between 1989 and 1996.

He was today sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow having earlier been extradited from France.

The pervert OAP had admitted to raping the children.

Lord Matthews told him: “I have no idea if your remorse is genuine or not.

“You had told your victims that you were sorry, but you continued to abuse them.

“You say ‘it just happened’, but it did not just happen.

“You sacrificed their dreams for your own perverted desires.”

The judge said the jail term would have been 13 years, but for the guilty pleas.

The court previously heard how the Children of God group lived communally, performing missionary work with little contact with the outside world.

The first victim was raped, beaten with a belt and also had soap shoved into her mouth.

After one attack, she described it as if “the light went out inside me”.

Lincoln also raped in a wooded area while out together jogging.

When she begged him to stop he put his hand over her mouth.

Prosecutor Kath Harper said: “The abuse continued daily and sometimes after raping her he would say ‘thank you.”

The victim suffered in silence and ended up being tagged “the weird kid” by other youngsters.

She also tried to take her own life.

The second girl was preyed upon in a similar horrific way.

He would also apologise to her and buy her gifts to keep her quiet.

A police probe was eventually sparked when one of the victims bravely went to police in England.

Lincoln was by this retired and living in France, but he was hauled back to Scotland in October last year to face justice.

Euan Dow, defending, today said: “The social worker in the (pre-sentencing) report is sceptical of the expressions of remorse.

“However, he (Lincoln) has stated his shame.”

Lord Matthews also put Lincoln on the sex offenders list indefinitely.







Police Scotland began an investigation into Lincoln in 2014 after a victim reported the abuse she suffered to Hertfordshire Constabulary.

Following extensive enquiries which involved tracing numerous witnesses who’d been raised in the Children of God, establishing the location of any offences as well as Lincoln’s current whereabouts, a European Arrest Warrant was sought.

Lincoln was subsequently arrested in France in 2019 and extradited to Scotland to face trial.

Detective Sergeant Neil Wilson, from Police Scotland’s National Rape Task Force, praised the bravery of victims for coming forward and said he hoped the conviction sent a message to criminals that borders are no barrier to justice.

He added: “Lincoln used his position within the Children of God to perpetrate violent sexual abuse against two young children.

“My thoughts continue to remain with the victims and those impacted by Lincoln’s deplorable actions over the many years.

“Thanks to the bravery of the victims in reporting the abuse to police, witness testimonies and the co-operation of international agencies, he is now being forced to face the consequences of his crimes after more than 30 years.

“I hope Lincoln’s conviction and sentencing sends a clear message to sexual offenders that and borders are no barrier to justice.

“Police Scotland and our partners are committed to bringing perpetrators before the courts.

“We would encourage anyone with information about sexual offences to report this to Police Scotland via 101, where it will be treated with the utmost seriousness.”