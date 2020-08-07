Satechi Trio Wireless Review: Sleek + pricey home for devices

You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Remember AirPower? Yeah, me either. But anyways, Satechi is out recently with its new Trio Wireless Charging Pad, a 3-in-1 power solution for your Apple gear. Its sleek design arrives with dedicated spots to power up your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch, seemingly fulfilling promises Apple never did. The latest Tested with 9to5Toys explores this all-in-one charging solution and whether its $120 price tag is worth it. Head below for more.

Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad gives all your devices a home

Satechi has long been known for its premium Apple accessories. The Trio Wireless Charging Pad arrives with a $120 price tag, which is certainly on-brand.

Unlike other options out there from Nomad and various manufacturers, Satechi opts for a design that allows all three of your charging devices to lay flat while being powered up. There is an option to flip up the Watch charging puck, if you prefer.

It ships with a 24W PD wall charger and a 40-inch USB-C cable, which should give plenty of room to stretch from a nearby outlet. Satechi promises to charge your compatible iPhone at 7.5W, AirPods at 5W, and Apple Watch at 2.5W. All of which is pretty standard for this type of product.

Satechi Trio Wireless features:

Simplifies wireless charging with designated spaces for each device

Features three LED lights to indicate charging

Intelligent safety features

Modern design with sleek, space gray finishes

Includes 24W PD adapter and international plugs

Tested with 9to5Toys

I’ve been using Nomad’s similar but different wireless charging station for a while now. So that’s the natural point of comparison for me. Both products offer truly wireless charging, however, it’s limited within the scope of Apple’s licensing system. For instance, the Apple Watch must sit in a designated location.

Nomad utilizes a large charging area so you can easily toss your AirPods or iPhone anywhere on the pad. Satechi departs from that design with dedicated homes for each product. There’s a recessed home for each of the three compatible devices to charge. This is not a situation where you can simply toss your iPhone anywhere on the pad. It has a designated home.

Aside from the top, Satechi has opted for its usual aluminum space gray materials, which delivers a decidedly polished appearance. The light Satechi branding across the top isn’t my favorite, but we’ve certainly seen worse over the years.

All told, Satechi delivers everything you’d want in an all-in-one charger. We were never going to get the AirPower experience once promised, anyways, so these third-party alternatives are what we’re limited to.

The $120 price tag is certainly going to be a barrier to entry for some. There are, of course, other third-party alternatives for much less. For the price, it checks all the boxes and thankfully includes a wall charger along with the necessary cables.

All-in-all, if you’re willing to spend the money, Satechi’s Trio Wireless Charger delivers a premium experience that will power up all of your everyday carry. But we’d be remiss to not highlight some of the alternatives on the market that retail for notably less.

