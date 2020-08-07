Samsung opens another Canadian flagship store in Montreal

Samsung’s first Experience store in Quebec is now open at Le Centre Eaton de Montreal.
The store is in Montreal, as the name of the mall suggests.
The location is a 2,900 square foot store, and guests will be able to see all the company’s latest smartphones like the Note 20 series, or the latest tablets like the Tab S7.
Samsung’s press release also mentions that there are going to be a bunch of Galaxy Consultants that are trained to talk to customers and provide support and repair information. If you already own a Samsung device, you can also bring it to the store for repairs.
“The Samsung Experience Store at Le Centre Eaton de Montreal is our first store concept of its kind in Canada,” said Patricia Heath, vice president of Retail Excellence, in the press release. “The modular design and increased flexibility will allow us to change and evolve the store with each new product and service launch, offering a dynamic and engaging guest experience.”
This is the sixth Samsung store in Canada. Most of the other stores are in Ontario, but there is one at the West Edmonton Mall and another at the Metrotown Mall in B.C.
Source: Samsung