Sabrina Carpenter Didn’t Learn The Choreo In Work It

So, Sabrina ~worked it~ by…not working it? Love it.
On this VERY DAY, Netflix released their latest teen flick — which has a fun dance element — Work It!
To celebrate the release of the film, we Zoomed with the Work It cast — Sabrina Carpenter, Liza Koshy, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Jordan Fisher — and had them play a game of ~Who’s Who~:
The film follows Quinn (Sabrina Carpenter) on her journey to becoming a better dancer so she can get into her dream college — with the help of her BFF Jas (Liza Koshy) and onscreen bae Jake (Jordan Fisher).
Now, if you’re familiar with Sabrina, you’re aware that she’s a pretty good dancer, but in this film, Quinn can’t find a rhythm if her life depended on it.
Well, Sabrina revealed her secret to becoming a bad dancer: not learning the choreography.
“[Like] the audition scene for The Thunderbirds, I literally had no idea what I was doing…the two girls they placed in front of me were literally what I was going off of, so I was always a count behind.”
We stan an artist who goes above and beyond for their craft…by coming in unprepared.
Be sure to catch everyone’s dance moves in Work It, now streaming on Netflix.
