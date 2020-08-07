Russia spreading misinformation about Joe Biden, officials say

US intelligence officials have presented information to lawmakers and presidential campaigns indicating Russia is behind an ongoing disinformation push targeting former Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden , according to sources familiar with the matter.

But while Republicans and Democrats overwhelmingly agree that Russia is once again attempting to interfere the US presidential election , the two sides have emerged from recent election security briefings at odds over what the classified intelligence says about Moscow’s intentions.

The dispute mirrors how the two sides sparred over the Russian interference campaign in the 2016 election as GOP and Democratic leaders privately battled during the heat of that campaign about how much they should disclose to the public.

On Friday the intelligence community’s top election security official William Evanina put out the clearest statement yet that the intelligence community believes Russia is working to hurt Mr Biden, while stating that China and Iran are attempting to damage Mr Trump.

“We assess that Russia is using a range of measures to primarily denigrate former Vice President Biden and what it sees as an anti-Russia ‘establishment’,” the statement said.

“Pro-Russia Ukrainian parliamentarian Andriy Derkach is spreading claims about corruption — including through publicising leaked phone calls — to undermine former Vice President Biden’s candidacy and the Democratic Party.

Some Kremlin-linked actors are also seeking to “boost President Trump’s candidacy on social media and Russian television”, Mr Evanina added.

But Mr Evanina also said China would “prefer” Mr Trump to lose and is “extending its influence efforts” ahead of the election.

Similarly he stated that Iran is seeking to “undermine US democratic institutions, President Trump, and to divide the country”.

“The intelligence services have come to very firm conclusions about what the Russians are up to and who is acting on behalf of the Russians,” Senator Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat and member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told CNN Thursday, referring to the 2020 campaign.

“In the briefings that I’ve received, there’s no ambiguity about what the Russians’ intention is and there’s no ambiguity about what narratives they are pushing,” he added.

“And there’s no ambiguity about the people they are using to push them.”

But Republicans are arguing that the intelligence shows an effort by Moscow to sow discord in the US elections and that it is just part of a wider swath of foreign interference that US intelligence is tracking from other countries, including China and Iran.

“It’s pretty clear that foreign governments want to disrupt our elections. That the Iranians and Chinese don’t have much love for Trump,” the Republican Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham said when asked about Russia’s intentions.

“The main thing is they are playing in our backyard — and that’s the big takeaway,”

While members of both the House and Senate have received briefings in recent days, sources tell CNN that the presidential campaigns are also aware of intelligence suggesting Russian disinformation efforts are specifically focused on Mr Biden.

The Trump and Biden campaigns both declined to comment when asked if their briefings have included information about Russia targeting the former vice president.

Democrats are making the case that intelligence reviewed by members of Congress and both campaigns adds up to a broader Russian interference effort intended to damage Biden’s candidacy and, in turn, help President Donald Trump.

However, Republicans argue that there is not clear evidence that foreign actors seeking to interfere in the 2020 race, prefer one candidate over the other.

The intelligence community, meanwhile, has been careful to steer clear of publicly suggesting Russia prefers one candidate over the other.

Intelligence and law enforcement officials familiar with the briefings have expressed frustration that some lawmakers have sought to politicise the information.

Some Republicans appeared to downplay information related to foreign interference while some Democrats homed-in only on information related to Russia, the officials say.

Russia’s interference in the 2016 election — which the US intelligence community believes was aimed at boosting Mr Trump’s candidacy and hurting his opponent, Hillary Clinton — led to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.