ROUNDUP | Gordhan, Mkhwebane battle it out in SARS investigation unit report review

The counsel for Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has argued there is no evidence to suggest he was complicit in the establishment of an illegal unit within SARS.

In her heads of argument, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane argued Gordhan knew the unit was unlawful, adding SARS did not have the mandate to establish it.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s counsel argued he would stay neutral until the review process is finalised.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane went head-to-head in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Gordhan is seeking to take on review a report by the Public Protector which found he lied to Parliament in saying he had no interactions with the Gupta family and he was involved in the establishment of an illegal intelligence gathering unit.

Here are the main points of the parties’ arguments.

Gordhan

1. No evidence Gordhan was involved in so-called rogue unit.

Representing Gordhan was advocate Wim Trengove SC who argued there was not a “shred of evidence” to prove he was involved in the establishment of an illegal unit within SARS.

“When they speak of information gathering and penetration of organised crime syndicates, what they mean is to recruit informants and to keep the activities of the crime syndicates under observation.

“There is absolutely not a shred of evidence to suggest that Minister Gordhan was in any way or at any complicit in the establishment of an illegal unit,” Trengove argued.

2. No evidence of illegal wire tapping.

Trengove added allegations of illegal wiretapping were absurd, saying there was also no evidence to support this.

He said all wiretapping in the country was regulated by the Regulation of Interception of Communications Act (RICA), which stipulates interception of third-party communication was illegal, with a few exceptions, and only law enforcement agencies, could apply to a judge for permission to do so.

“There was never any intention to wiretap anybody, even when the unit was established within the NIA, without the authority of a judge,” Trengove added, saying SARS in itself did not have the authority to apply for permission to wiretap someone.

3. Gordhan did not mislead Parliament.

Mkhwebane, in her report, found Gordhan had misled Parliament in saying he had no interactions with the Gupta family.

Trengove said in 2016 Gordhan, told Parliament he had not attended any meeting with the Gupta family but had encounters with members in passing.

In 2018, Gordhan testified at the Zondo commission and said he was told by a colleague he did in fact attend a meeting in 2010 with Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani in which a member of the Gupta family was present.

Mkhwebane argued even if Gordhan had mistakenly lied to Parliament, he still violated the Executive Ethics Code.

Trengove said this was at odds with her report and was an incorrect reading of the code as it made no mention of “inadvertent or mistaken misrepresentation”, only a “willful” misleading of Parliament.

4. Bias, abuse of power.

He said Gordhan sought to review the report on the basis the Public Protector was biased as well as her “use of powers for an ulterior purpose”.

This was because Mkhwebane’s decision to investigate the complaint despite her own office and other institutions finding no wrongdoing “can only be explained by bias [and] ulterior motive or purpose”, Trengove argued.

Mkhwebane

1. Gordhan was aware of the illegalities of the unit.

In her heads of argument, and represented by advocate Thabani Masuku SC, Mkhwebane said Gordhan was aware SARS did not have the legislative ability to perform the intelligence functions required of the unit without the NIA.

“[Gordhan] says – without any reasons given and no explanation from the NIA – that it lost its appetite for the functions it was needed at SARS. The fact is that the minister of intelligence did not approve this intelligence project.

“What is astonishing about this explanation is that it is given as a reason for SARS establishing a unit that performed intelligence functions. What the Public Protector correctly found was that SARS – for whatever reasons – did not have the legal mandate to perform intelligence gathering under the guise of enforcement.”

2. SARS did not have the mandate.

Gordhan was aware once the NIA pulled out of the establishment of the unit, SARS did not have a mandate to perform intelligence functions, Mkhwebane argued.

“Contrary to what Mr Gordhan said in the aforesaid memorandum, in this application he alleges that SARS has the legislative competence to establish an intelligence gathering unit.

“He makes references to numerous SARS statutes to support this position, meanwhile in the memorandum he conceded that SARS did not have the legislative mandate for what he wanted to establish within SARS and therefore required the co-operation of the National Intelligence Agency for that,” Mkhwebane said in court papers.

3. Misleading Parliament.

According to Mkhwebane, Gordhan lied about encountering a member of the Gupta family during a meeting with former president Jacob Zuma in 2010.

“Mr Gordhan candidly admits a Gupta’s role in facilitating or at least conveying [Indian businessman] Ambani’s messages to his office when he states: ‘Eventually, Mr Gupta told Mogajane that one of the Ambani brothers, from the Reliance group of companies in India, wished to meet me and that it was concerning a possible MTN transaction’.

“Further, Mr Gordhan admits that the meeting with Ambani [which Ajay Gupta attended] was indeed about ‘the possible MTN transaction’,” Mkhwebane argued.

4. Mkhwebane made no reckless findings.

MKhwebane said allegations the Public Protector had made false findings in her report, which she knew to be false, was without merit.

“First, the Public Protector did not make false findings in the report. Second, even if she could be found to have made errors in her findings those are not made with knowledge of their falsity.”

Mkhwebane said the report was evidence she had conducted a proper investigation into the matter.

The president

1. Neutral for now.

The representation for the Presidency, advocate Matthew Chaskalson, said Cyril Ramaphosa would await the final outcomes of the review process before deciding what remedial action, if any, to implement.

Chaskalson said Ramaphosa would not get involved as it would be wrong to do so as he would have to consider appropriate disciplinary action at the end of the process.

He added the president had accepted should the report survive the process, he would act.

2. Implementation plan.

The Public Protector, in her report’s recommendations, ordered Ramaphosa to, within 30 days, submit for approval an implementation plan on how he intended to implement the remedial action.

However, Ramaphosa raised some concerns over this.

“These words suggest that there is some power on the part of the PP to decide if the president’s proposed course of action is indeed appropriate, otherwise what would she be approving or not approving?

“We read these words as suggesting that she has the power to approve or withhold approvement and send the president back for a better plan,” Chaskalson said.

He added, however, this reading might be wrong as the Public Protector seemed to disavow such powers.