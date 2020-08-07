Rihanna Drives People Crazy After Crashing ‘RHOP’ Star Karen Huger’s IG Live

Instagram

This may be the most random celebrity friendship. Fans were shocked to see Rihanna joining “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Karen Huger‘s Instagram Live on Wednesday, August 5. As if that isn’t enough, the “Umbrella” hitmaker also paid Karen the biggest compliment.

During the Live, Karen was having a chat with comedian Luenell, talking about a variety of topics for about an hour. At some point during the chat, RiRi appeared in the chatroom. “Proud of you Karen,” the Barbadian star wrote in her comment. She went on commenting, “Oh shooooot!! Kareeeennn,” before adding, “What’s up FAVES?!”

Fans who witnessed the interaction were unsurprisingly shocked. “Rihanna commenting on Karen Huger’s IG Live is the best thing that’s happened in 2020,” one fan said. “Rihanna stans Karen Huger! Iconic #RHOP,” one other added, while someone else wrote, “Rihanna stanning Karen Huger is historic.”

Karen isn’t the only one whom Rihanna praised as she name-dropped “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” newcomer Garcelle Beauvais.

Rihanna has been a longtime fan of Bravo. Back in 2018, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards told the Los Angeles Times, “One of my favorite stories is my daughter was at a karaoke place and someone came in and there’s like a commotion, like a big entourage. She turned around and was talking to her friends and then she felt a tap on her shoulder and she turned around and it was Rihanna.”

“And Rihanna goes, ‘Oh my God, I’m obsessed with you.’ And my daughter started to cry and she goes, ‘I’m so confused, what’s happening?’ ” she continued.

The “Diamonds” singer also followed some “Real Housewives” stars on Instagram. Among those who were included in the Fenty Beauty founder’s 1,478 following list are “RHOBH” cast members Dorit Kemsley and Erika Girardi as well as “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Dorinda Medley.