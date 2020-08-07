Richmond Tigers groping incident, Mabior Chol, Nick Vlaustin, Jayden Short, Dan Butler

AFL great Matthew Lloyd has joined the chorus condemning the Richmond locker room groping incidents in recent weeks as further examples of similar moments emerge.

The AFL released a statement on Saturday afternoon in response to the outrage the story has caused.

“The actions of players touching several teammates inappropriately during post game celebrations and / or during club theme songs is not in keeping with either club, community or AFL expectations,” the statement read.

“The behaviour is inappropriate, unacceptable and juvenile.

“AFL players are professional athletes and set the example for the hundreds of thousands of kids playing football across the country. It is the responsibility of each club and the players themselves to ensure this inappropriate behaviour is not repeated.”

Essendon legend Lloyd was one of many within the AFL community to be shocked at the behaviour of Tigers duo Nick Vlaustin and Jayden Short who inappropriately touched teammate Mabior Chol during the singing of the team’s victory song after recent wins over the Western Bulldogs and Brisbane Lions.

The issue was brought to light after Richmond coach Damien Hardwick abruptly ended his press conference when confronted by Ten reporter Hugh Riminton on the matter. Hardwick refused to answer questions about the controversy at the time, but the club and players involved have since apologised and vowed to cease such actions in the future.

“I think Hugh Riminton has done an amazing thing for our game because what he’s done is he’s put the spotlight on it,” Lloyd said of the groping incident on 3AW.

Mabior Chol is groped by teammates (Nine)

“I felt very uncomfortable watching it – I didn’t see at the time, but watching it since – for Mabior Chol. He could be well within his rights to knock Nick Vlaustin out, there and then, with what he did in that song.

“Imagine doing that on Tony Lockett after a game… he’d throw him into a brick wall.

“Richmond are a great football club but they’d be highly embarrassed because that was repulsive and an invasion on Mabior Chol, what went on.”

Former AFL player Joel Wilkinson called the groping “horrific” and urged the AFL to bring such behaviour to an end.

AFLW star Tayla Harris took to social media to express her disappointment in the actions themselves as well as the reaction from fans, some of which saw no issue with the incident.

“The justification of this is extraordinary, the comments are unbelievable,” Harris tweeted.

“These men are role models, kids playing junior footy see this on teli [sic] and think it’s okay. IT IS NOT OKAY.

“I don’t care about the ‘boys club’ BS, this is severely inappropriate, grow up.”

Hardwick questioned over groping allegations

Herald Sun journalist Jon Ralph claimed that the league was “filthy” with Richmond as the incident attracted unwanted headlines.

“For all the people out there that say ‘it’s just blokes being blokes’, the AFL tonight is filthy on it,” Ralph said on Fox Footy.

“They say at the very least a player should have a safe space to play a game of football, which he loves doing, go into the rooms, sing the song and not get touched on the genitalia. I think at the very least we can all agree to that.”

Since Riminton’s initial questioning over the two incidents, more examples have emerged online from keen-eyed fans and media.

Mabior Chol (Getty)

The Herald Sun reported that vision of St Kilda star Dan Butler allegedly showing him touching teammate Jade Gresham on his genitals and rear after their win over Gold Coast on Thursday. Both players released a statement to the newspaper.

“It wasn’t a premeditated action, and I have spoken to Jade and apologised,” Butler said.

“There is no context in which this behaviour is appropriate and will ensure it is not repeated,” Gresham added.

Richmond duo Vlaustin and Short both issued similar apologies on Friday evening.

Vlaustin said he was “deeply embarrassed”.

“It was a stupid action and I am deeply embarrassed. I’ve apologised to Mabior,” he said.

“It was unacceptable behaviour and a poor example,” Short added in the statement.

Despite the controversy surrounding the two incidents, Chol said he took no offence.

“I have no issue whatsoever with those players, or any of my teammates, but understand that is not the sort of example we should be setting,” he said in Richmond’s statement.