‘RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant ‘Disappointed’ By Monique Samuels’ New Song

Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has expressed her disappointment over Monique Samuels’ new song.

Last month, she dropped single “Drag Queens.”

On it, Monie raps: “I was born ready, but I’m never done/ Try on ten just to find the right one/ Melanin pop bright like the sun-kissed and you wish to compare hun/ Be careful what you wish don’t you dare hun/ Tried to warn you see the message wasn’t clear hun. I am a woman of my word.”

Gizelle recently visited Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she was asked about the song.

“I was actually very disappointed, because she’s rapping about glorifying violence, and at this point [with] where we are in this country, there’s no room for that. I was very disappointed and embarrassed for her.”

Monique responded via Twitter.

“For those who can ACTUALLY READ… check out my lyric video which is an anthem for standing up for yourself. Those who are illiterate will think it’s about promoting violence 💀😂 #RHOP.”