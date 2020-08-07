‘RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant ‘Disappointed’ By Monique Samuels’ New Song

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has expressed her disappointment over Monique Samuels’ new song.

Last month, she dropped single “Drag Queens.”

 On it, Monie raps: “I was born ready, but I’m never done/ Try on ten just to find the right one/ Melanin pop bright like the sun-kissed and you wish to compare hun/ Be careful what you wish don’t you dare hun/ Tried to warn you see the message wasn’t clear hun. I am a woman of my word.”

