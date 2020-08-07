Rhea Chakraborty wants to postpone her meeting with the ED

The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise is unfolding new facts every day. The latest is that actress Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to postpone their meeting until the Supreme Court hears her transfer petition. The ED got involved in the investigation after Sushant’s father KK Singh accused the actress of money laundering.

Speaking to a leading daily, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, “Rhea has requested that the recording of her statement be postponed till the Supreme Court hearing.” However, the ED is yet to respond to Rhea’s request. Rhea’s transfer plea is likely to be heard next week by the Supreme Court. For now, the Supreme Court has asked all parties to submit their replies within the next three days.

Meanwhile, Rhea has still not returned to her Mumbai home after leaving it in the middle of the night with her family.