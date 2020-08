Rhea Chakraborty arrives at the ED’s office to record her statement

Take a look at the pictures below.

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh filed an FIR accusing Rhea Chakraborty of money laundering, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) too got involved in the Sushant Singh’s suicide case. The ED has already interrogated a few others in relation to the money laundering angle to Sushant’s demise. Today it summoned the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.earlier today along with her brother Souvik Chakraborty. The ED is investigating the disappearance of Rs 15 crs from Sushant Singh’s account.