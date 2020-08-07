Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Look Adorable in this Video from their Haldi Ceremony

Indian film star Rana Daggubati is all set to tie the knot with his fiancé Miheeka Bajaj tomorrow. The wedding festivities kicked off yesterday with a haldi ceremony followed by a mehendi ceremony. The ceremonies were attended by just close family and friends.

Now, a video from the haldi ceremony made its way online and instantlywent viral. In the video, the couple are seen sitting beside each other and are all smiles. Take a look at the video below.





Talking to a daily recently, Rana’s father Suresh Babu said that while the wedding would be a grand affair, the number of guests would be limited and proper social distancing norms would be followed. Reports suggest that the guests will even be tested for COVID 19.