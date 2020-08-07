Racing Point fined for Formula One car brake ducts copying Mercedes design, Ferrari, McLaren

Racing Point was deducted 15 points in the Formula One constructors’ championship and fined 400,000€ ($A658,558) on Friday for copying a Mercedes design for its brake ducts.

Now a rule change is planned to hamper teams who try to reverse-engineer rivals’ cars.

The stewards ruled Mercedes was the “principal designer” of the parts, designed for the championship-winning 2019 car, and Racing Point made only minor changes to computer design data it received from Mercedes.

Rival team Renault filed protests about the legality of the brake ducts, which were added to the “listed parts” under F1 rules for 2020. That means teams must design their own. Racing Point argued it was merely using information about the Mercedes parts to inform its own design.

Racing Point told F1’s media that the FIA ruling was “a bit bewildering”.

Brake ducts have become increasingly elaborate in recent years as teams try to squeeze out every aerodynamic advantage they can find from the cars.

Nico Hulkenberg of Germany driving the (27) Racing Point RP20 Mercedes during practice (Getty)

Racing Point uses customer engines from Mercedes and has admitted basing its 2020 car design on photographs of last year’s Mercedes car. The similarities led to the Racing Point being nicknamed the “pink Mercedes” when it was first seen in preseason testing.

The FIA, F1′s governing body that sets the rules, wants to stop that happening again.

“We don’t want next year to have eight or 10 Mercedes, or copies of Mercedes, on the grid, where the main skill becomes how you do this process,” Niklas Tombazis, FIA head of single-seater matters, said in comments published on the F1 website.

“We do plan, in the very short notice, to introduce some amendment to the 2021 sporting regulations that will prevent this becoming the norm. It will prevent (teams) from using extensive parts of photos to copy whole portions of other cars in the way Racing Point has done.”

Ferrari and McLaren said late Friday they will appeal the stewards’ decision.

“We can confirm that we have just stated our intention to appeal against this morning’s FIA Stewards’ decision regarding Racing Point,” a Ferrari spokesperson said.

McLaren’s Zak Brown was blunt with his response to the decision.

“Racing Point have been found guilty… They claimed that they had copied the car via photography. It’s clear from reading the document that that’s BS,” he said.

“I am concerned that they still have what were deemed illegal parts in Austria on the race car now,” added Brown.

“I think that is confusing for the fans: how is something that is not legal in Austria still on the car?”

Racing Point had 24 hours to decide. The points deduction dropped the team from fifth to sixth in the standings, below Renault. The ruling doesn’t affect the points totals for Racing Point’s drivers.

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff defended he and his team as “100 percent comfortable with their position”.

“We have read the rules over and over again. The verdict that came out today is extremely complicated and comes up with an interpretation that is new to all of us,” Wolff said according to the F1 website.

“We have provided certain data in 2019 which was totally within the rules. The 6th of January [part of the FIA’s decision] has no material effect on any of the actions, because the whole thing was delivered much earlier, and all the CAD drawings and designs were delivered much earlier. Racing Point and ourselves [collaborated] and that was in the regulations.

“At the end, to be honest, there is zero worry on our side – and when I say zero, I mean zero – that we were in any breach, nor do I think Racing Point was in any breach.

Lance Stroll on his way to third in qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix for Racing Point. (Getty)

“We were able to monetise some of the technologies that otherwise wouldn’t be monetised, and I think it’s a win-win situation.

“I also get the opinion, and I respect the opinion of the other side, that cars shouldn’t look like some other cars. Now, none of the regulation prohibits that. This special situation arose because a non-listed part became a listed part, so while it was a non-listed part, things were supplied. But we can have that legal discussion endlessly.

“We are prepared to have a discussion on the philosophy.

“Whether we want cars to be very similar to other cars, whether we want cooperation. I see some benefits. I think we have a team [in Racing Point] that is competing amongst the front-running teams now, and this was very much the aim. And on the other side, it provides a great source of income for us as a big team.”