QuestCap to Host Corporate Update Webinar on Investments in Glenco Medical, Amino Therapeutics and Spectral Analytics

Investor Webinar to be heldMonday, August 10th at 10 am Eastern Time

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Social-impact investment company QuestCap Inc. (CSE:QSC; FRA:34C1) is pleased to host a corporate webinar to provide updates and developments from investment partners.

QuestCap’s recent investments include:

Glenco Medical Corp . is a medical treatment company that specializes in extended clinical care, home treatment and innovative performance technologies using wearable, unrestricted and individual therapies to accelerate orthopaedic injury healing and training recovery. Glenco Medical develops and organizes data driven COVID-19 screening protocols and testing procedures. As virus testing is crucial for recovery, these protocols are designed to provide a safe return for business operations, manufacturing, hydropower plants, service sectors, sports, technology industries etc. using up to date local public health recommendations and guidelines.

. is a medical treatment company that specializes in extended clinical care, home treatment and innovative performance technologies using wearable, unrestricted and individual therapies to accelerate orthopaedic injury healing and training recovery. Glenco Medical develops and organizes data driven COVID-19 screening protocols and testing procedures. As virus testing is crucial for recovery, these protocols are designed to provide a safe return for business operations, manufacturing, hydropower plants, service sectors, sports, technology industries etc. using up to date local public health recommendations and guidelines. Amino Therapeutics is currently focused on developing biologic therapeutics for COVID-19. Amino’s research targets small molecule drug candidates and targeted drug delivery systems to transport biologics into the cytosol.

is currently focused on developing biologic therapeutics for COVID-19. Amino’s research targets small molecule drug candidates and targeted drug delivery systems to transport biologics into the cytosol. Spectral Analytics received Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval for the clinical study and is the Principal Investigator for the Phase 1 study. Spectral is testing the efficacy of the combination of two FDA approved drugs to treat COVID 19.

“We’ve been very focused on putting our capital to work in projects that show promise in mitigating the spread of the virus while indicating an opportunity to deliver strong financial results,” said Doug Sommerville, CEO of QuestCap. “We’ve leveraged the specialized knowledge of our Global Advisory Team to help identify, connect with, and guide our investments into these high-potential projects as well as new opportunities post COVID19. We’re very pleased with the progress we are seeing.”

QuestCap Corporate Update Webinar QuestCap is hosting a Corporate Update webinar on Monday, August 10 at 10 am Eastern time that will give the Company’s investment partners the opportunity to provide an update on their work. Select representatives will make short presentations on their progress. Registration Link https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nZtjhxAvSbej0hB06tbKRQ

About QuestCap Inc.

QuestCap Inc. (CSE:QSC; FRA:34C1) is a social-impact investment company. It seeks, secures and funds recognized sciences, technologies, and solutions that impact our global community today.

The QuestCap executive team is complemented by a panel of global advisors that provide expertise across industries and geographies. This panel includes prominent immunologist Dr. Lawrence Steinman and Dr. Glenn Copeland, who has 45 years of experience in orthopedic treatment, foot and ankle care, and sports medicine.

QuestCap provides financing for a diverse range of entities in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions, or acquires all or part of one or more businesses, portfolios or other assets.

For additional information, please contact:

Doug Sommerville, CEO

[email protected]

416-301-5418

For US media enquires please contact:

Veronica Welch

[email protected]

+1-508-643-8000

