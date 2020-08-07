Quavo Surprises Mom With 50K Birthday Cake, Designer Bags and Kris Jenner Video Message

Instagram

The Migos star reveals the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ momager is his mother’s ‘favorite’ as he showered his mom Edna Marshall with surprises on her birthday.

Quavo ensured his mother had a birthday to remember on Thursday (06Aug20), by gifting her two Hermes Birkin handbags and a video message from Kris Jenner.

The Migos star shared the celebrations for Edna Marshall‘s big day on his Instagram page, writing alongside the pictures and videos, “Special Bday Message From Your Favourite @krisjenner Happy Birthday Mama. Love U. Swipe To See Mama Gifts.”

In the clip, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” matriarch Kris said, “Happy birthday, Mama Huncho! I hope you have a magical day, and wishing you lots of love and blessings. Happy birthday, Edna.”

Two other clips showed Edna opening a navy blue Birkin bag and a red striped version of the same coveted purse, as well as a cake featuring a replica of the bag on top of it that Quavo boasted cost him $50,000 (£37,810).

He also splashed out on a balloon arrangement which read “Mama Huncho” in orange and yellow inflatables.