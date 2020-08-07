Prince Harry Calls Out Social Media Bosses for Stoking ‘Crisis of Hate’

WENN

The Duke of Sussex slams business leaders for funding and supporting online platforms that contributed to spreading ‘a crisis of hate’ and ‘a crisis of truth.’

Britain’s Prince Harry has penned an op ed urging business leaders to consider their roles in “stoking a crisis of hate” as he and wife Meghan launch a bid to reform the world’s “digital landscape.”

The 35-year-old royal wrote the piece published by Fast Company on Thursday (06Aug20), as he explained that he and his spouse have turned their attention to making a real change when it comes to putting a stop to platforms spreading misinformation.

“A little over four weeks ago, my wife and I started calling business leaders, heads of major corporations, and chief marketing officers at brands and organisations we all use in our daily lives,” he wrote. “Our message was clear: The digital landscape is unwell and companies like yours have the chance to reconsider your role in funding and supporting online platforms that have contributed to, stoked, and created the conditions for a crisis of hate, a crisis of health, and a crisis of truth.”

The Duke of Sussex went on to reveal that he and Meghan had numerous conversations with experts about how to “remodel the architecture of our online community in a way defined more by compassion than hate; by truth instead of misinformation; by equity and inclusiveness instead of injustice and fearmongering; by free, rather than weaponised, speech.”

So he’s hoping the “industry leaders” who are willing to “draw a line in the sand against unacceptable online practices” will lead the way for a new approach.

“Because, if we are susceptible to the coercive forces in digital spaces, then we have to ask ourselves – what does this mean for our children? As a father, this is especially concerning to me,” Harry, who shares 15-month-old son Archie with Meghan, added.

“Our hope is that it’s the beginning of a movement where we, as people, place community and connection, tolerance and empathy, and joy and kindness above all. The internet has enabled us to be joined together. We are now plugged into a vast nervous system that, yes, reflects our good, but too often also magnifies and fuels our bad. We can – and must – encourage these platforms to redesign themselves in a more responsible and compassionate way. The world will feel it, and we will all benefit from it.”