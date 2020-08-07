Photos: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani snapped together

With unlock 3.0 unfolding people have started moving out for work. Things are slowly returning to normal. Our Bollywood stars too are trying their best to be safe and return to their work life. This evening the shutterbugs clicked Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan at Dharma Productions’ office.

It was rumoured that the two would star in Mr. Lele. However, later there were reports that Kiara had walked out of the film. But with these two stars being spotted again at the Dharma office, we wonder what’s cooking? The two were dressed well for the meeting. While Kiara stunned in a sea-green dress, Varun kept it classy with a pair of denims, a black T-shirt and a denim jacket. Check out the pictures below…