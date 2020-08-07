Philip Cross: Beware powerful narratives that contradict the facts

Article content continued

The most recurring narrative cited by Shiller (the only one that takes up two chapters in his book) is the angst workers feel about being replaced by machines. This narrative first appeared as the Luddite movement in early 19th-century Britain and has never disappeared. It has resurfaced — often virulently — as an explanation for almost every economic contraction since. Labour-saving machines were blamed for unemployment during the 1873-79 depression, the slump in the 1890s and the Great Depression of the ’30s. Fear of automation was vividly depicted by Charlie Chaplin in his 1936 film “Modern Times.” The now largely forgotten 1957-58 downturn was called the “automation recession,” while the 1982 recession was blamed on “new automation.” Today the fear of labour-saving machines is morphing into a dread of artificial intelligence. Just as labour-saving technology threatened to replace human muscle with machines, artificial intelligence supposedly will replace the human brain with a computer. Both beliefs show how deep-seated the fear of mass technological unemployment is.

Narratives are especially powerful when similar ones reinforce each other, creating a tsunami that sweeps aside rational thought. We can see that today as the public’s latent fear of automation combines with narratives about growing inequality, dead money and job insecurity in the “gig economy,” to justify calls for a guaranteed annual income. The fantasy is that rich people and corporations are hiding large pots of gold that could be taxed and then redistributed to a middle class threatened by technology. None of these narratives is supported by the facts, but the power of narratives is that they need only accord with popularly accepted perceptions and do not require factual support.