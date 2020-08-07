Pfizer signs deal to manufacture Gilead’s remdesivir for COVID-19 By

Matilda Coleman
© . FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a sign outside Pfizer Headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City

() – Pfizer Inc (NYSE:) said on Friday it signed a multi-year agreement to manufacture Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:)’s antiviral drug remdesivir for COVID-19 patients in a bid to ramp up its supply.

The company would use its Kansas plant to manufacture the drug, it said.

The drug is one of only two that have demonstrated an ability to help hospitalized COVID-19 patients in formal clinical trials.

On Thursday, Gilead said its manufacturing network for the drug had grown to more than 40 companies in North America, Europe and Asia to add capacity.

Britain’s Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTC:) has started manufacturing remdesivir at its Portugal plant, the British company’s chief executive officer said on Friday.

