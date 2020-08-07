Pens to start Jarry over Murray in critical Game 4 vs. Canadiens

Murray, 26, has allowed eight goals in three games against Montreal in the qualifying round with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.

Although Jarry has yet to start a game this series, he went 20-12-1 during the regular season with a 2.43 goals against average and .921 save percentage. Despite his postseason inexperience, Sullivan is confident Jarry will get the job done.

“He’s much more mature in his daily approach every day,” Sullivan said, according to Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “His work habits in practice have been terrific all year and consistent. I think those types of habits transfer to a game environment. Tristan deserves a lot of credit for how hard he’s worked on his game and where he’s at today. He’s a real good goalie.”

Pittsburgh, who trails 2-1 in the series, must win or the Pens will be packing their bags and exiting the NHL’s Toronto bubble.